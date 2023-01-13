CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 3 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Phoebus senior athlete Jordan Bass is the Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year, to go with his First Team selection at defensive back. Lake Taylor senior Anthony Britton Jr., a First Team All-State selection at both offensive and defensive line, is the Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year. Phoebus Head Coach Jeremy Blunt is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

As a wide receiver, the 6’3”, 215-pound Bass caught 56 passes for 1,378 yards and 30 touchdown receptions, with 318 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was the Region 3A Offensive POY, the Peninsula District POY, All-Tidewater POY, and a MaxPreps 2nd Team All-America selection as an all-purpose defensive player.

Bass chose the University of Pittsburgh after receiving numerous offers from, among other ACC programs, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

The 6’7”, 278-pound Britton was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Titans. He finished his senior year with a school record 31 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 115 total tackles, 59 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four blocked passes.

The Eastern District and Region 3A Defensive Player of the Year, Britton earned selection to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl played on January 7 in San Antonio. Britton signed with the University of Virginia on December 21.

Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, a senior linebacker/tight end on Phoebus’ first state title team in 2001, led the Phantoms to back-to-back state titles (9th overall) and a 15-0 record with a 48-7 win over Kettle Run in the Class 3 finals ending the season on a 20-game winning streak. The Phantoms allowed 4.3 points per game and posted eight shutouts in 2022. Blunt completed his seventh season as head coach with the Phantoms with a 77-14 career record.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



