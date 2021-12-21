VHSL Class 3 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 3 All-state Football Team.

In addition, Phoebus senior wide receiver Kymari Gray (6’2, 190) is the Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year and Phoebus senior linebacker Donald Gatling, Jr. (5’11, 190) is the Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

Phoebus Head Coach Jeremy Blunt is named the Class 3 Coach of the Year after leading the Phantoms to a 14-1 record with a 22-14 win over Liberty Christian in the finals. The state title is the eighth overall and the first since 2011.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 3 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site here: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



