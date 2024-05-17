CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 3 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Northside junior guard Cy Hardy is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Northside Head Coach Bill Pope is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

A two-time All-State First-Teamer, the 6'0" Hardy averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, leading the Vikings to a second straight state title. He also posted an impressive 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio during the 2023-24 basketball season.

In the State Championship game, Hardy scored 17 points, six assists, three steals, and five rebounds, shooting 4-8 from the field and 9-14 from the free throw line. Hardy scored a career-high 30 points this season against Roanoke Catholic and over 20 points in 14 games. Through three seasons, Hardy has scored 1,189 career points.

Northside Head Coach Bill Pope led the Vikings to a 28-3 record and a second straight State Championship with a 73-58 win over Lake Taylor in the Class 3 Finals. It's his team's third state title since 2019.

Pope has a career record of 648-334 in 38 seasons leading the Vikings program. His 648 wins are the sixth most in VHSL boys' basketball history.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



