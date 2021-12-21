VHSL Class 1 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 1 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Riverheads sophomore running back Cayden Cook-Cash (6’2, 210) is the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year. Riverheads senior defensive end Noah Smiley (5’11, 190) is selected Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year.

Riverheads Head Coach Robert Casto is named Class 1 Coach of the Year after leading the Gladiators to a 13-0 record and a VHSL record sixth straight state title with a 45-14 win over Galax in the Finals.

The Gladiators’ 50th straight win is currently the nation’s longest winning streak.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 1 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



