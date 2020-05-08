The spring came, and then it went, at least for spring sports across the Commonwealth. After Governor Ralph Northam announced that all Virginia schools would remain closed for the balance of the school year, the VHSL had no choice but to cancel all spring sports.

“Due to Governor Northam declaring all schools close for the remainder of the year, all VHSL spring sports and activities have been canceled,” the VHSL said via their website and Twitter. Earlier this this year, the VHSL canceled Class 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 State Basketball Championships in reaction to the Commonwealth's mandate on crowd sizes. Along with VHSL, the VISAA, which governs private schools in the Commonwealth, also issued a statement.

“As a result of Governor Northam’s decision to close all public and private schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) will not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season,” read a statement from VISAA Executive Director Richard 'Dick' Kemper.

This comes as a blow, albeit expected after the postponements of NBA, MLB, MLS, and NHL games and cancellation of college spring sports on all levels, including all three NCAA divisions, and NAIA sanctioned events. This is an unprecedented decision, necessitated by a situation our country has not seen much over the history of the United States. Currently, Virginia has more than 21,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) through the first Thursday of May.