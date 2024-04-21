CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 6 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Manchester senior power forward/center Mia Woolfolk is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Manchester Head Coach Rasheed Wright is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

A First Team All-State selection for the second straight season, the 6'2" Woolfolk averaged 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game as a senior. She shot 73 percent from the field with a season-high of 34 points in a win over Highland Springs in December.

In the state title game against Thomas Dale, the 2023-24 Virginia MaxPreps High School Player of the Year led all scorers with 15 points (6-8 FG) and 11 rebounds (3 off./8 def.). A four-star prospect and the No. 77 overall player in the country, as ranked by ESPN, Woolfolk signed her national letter of intent with the University of Georgia women's basketball program over offers from Penn State and Syracuse.

Manchester Head Coach Rasheed Wright led the Lancers to a 27-2 record and the school's first-ever state title with a 51-42 win over Thomas Dale in the Finals. It was the second straight year Wright guided his team to a State Final Four appearance, losing to James Madison, 49-46 in overtime, during the 2023 State Finals. He has a career record of 79-35 in five seasons at Manchester.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



