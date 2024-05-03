CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 5 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Princess Anne freshman forward Micah Ojo is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and James River (Midlothian) Head Coach Henry Schechter is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

The 6'1" Ojo is the first freshman, boy or girl, to earn POY honors since the VHSL began selecting All-State teams in 2014. The No. 1 overall player in Virginia, as ranked by Prep Girls Hoops from the Class of 2027, averaged 18.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 4.2 blocks, and 3.6 steals per game this season.

The ESPN 2027 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings have Ojo among its top 25 players in the country. MaxPreps lists her as one of the 10 fab frosh in the nation. In Princess Anne's 80-70 win over James River in the State Finals, Ojo scored 31 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3-pt. FG, 4-8 FT), added 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals.

James River Head Coach Henry Schechter led the Rapids to a 25-4 record and the school's first state title game appearance since 1997. Since taking over the program in 2018, he has won two regional titles, five trips to the State Tournament, and one state runner-up finish.

Schechter is now 127-37, the most for any basketball coach in James River history. In addition to his state COY this season, he's earned Coach of the Year honors from Region 5C in 2024 and Region 6A COY honors in 2019 and 2020.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 5 All-State Girls Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



