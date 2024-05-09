CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 4 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Woodgrove senior point guard Angelina Nice is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Hampton Head Coach Shanda Bailey is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

The 6'0" Nice averaged 18.6 points, 4.7 assists, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.8 steals per game, leading Woodgrove to the Class 4 girls' state title with a 68-58 win over the defending 2023 Champion Hampton. She set the Wolverines single-game scoring record with 40 points against Surrattsville (MD) at the Oakton HS Cougar Holiday Tournament in December while only playing in the first half.

In the State Championship game win against Hampton, Nice posted a double-double, scoring 17 points and 12 rebounds. She also added 2 assists and 4 steals. Although she only played 14 games as a freshman due to COVID-19 and missed her entire sophomore season due to injury, Nice scored 1,064 career points, including 560 points in 2024.

Nice led Woodgrove to a 93-7 record during her four years. In September, she signed with Radford University's women's basketball program.

Hampton Head Coach Shanda Bailey led the Crabbers to a 23-4 record this season and a state runner-up finish. It was the second straight year Bailey guided the Crabbers to a state title game appearance, defeating Pulaski County, 75-63, in the 2023 Finals held at the VCU Siegel Center.

This marks the third COY honor for Bailey, earning selection in 2020, 2023, and 2024. Her 2020 team shared the Class 4 Championship with Monacan due to the cancellation of the State Finals that year because of COVID-19.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 4 All-State Girls Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



