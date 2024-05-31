CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 3 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Carroll County senior shooting guard Alyssa Ervin is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) Head Coach Heather Stephens is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

A First Team All-State selection for the third straight season and the POY for the second consecutive year, the 5'10" Ervin averaged 33.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 steals, and 3.0 steals per game as a senior. Her 33.5 points per game is the second-highest season scoring average in VHSL girls' basketball history.

Ervin topped 40 points six times this year with a season-best 47 points vs. Orange Park (FL) at the Carolina Invitational Christmas Tournament). She signed her national letter of intent with Elon University's women's basketball program over a lengthy offers list that included Coastal Carolina, East Tennessee State, Cleveland State, and in-state schools Radford, Liberty, and Longwood.

LCA Head Coach Heather Stephens led the Bulldogs to a 27-0 record and the school's first ever state title with a 44-43 win over Meridian in the Finals held at the VCU Siegel Center. It was the second straight year Stephens guided her team to a State Final Four appearance, losing to eventual State Champion Carroll County, 70-43, in the 2023 State Semifinals.

Stephens has a career record of 48-6 in two seasons at Liberty Christian. Before taking over the Bulldogs basketball program, she was an assistant women's coach at Liberty University (2003-2013), where she helped the Flames make 8 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 3 All-State Girls Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



