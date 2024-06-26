CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 2 All-State Girls basketball team. Central (Wise) junior guard Emmah McAmis is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Central (Wise) Head Coach Robin Dotson is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

A three-time All-State First Teamer and the Class 2 POY for the second straight season, the 5'6" McAmis averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

In three seasons, McAmis has scored 2,203 career points and led the Warriors to three straight state title appearances and two championships. In the state title game, she led all scorers with 27 points, along with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, to lead Central to a 58-41 win over John Marshall.

Central Head Coach Robin Dotson led the Warriors to a 26-4 record and the school's seventh State Championship (Dotson won the 2002 title at J.J. Kelly before Wise County school consolidation) since 2014. Since 2013, his Central teams have played in nine state title games, finishing runner-up in 2013 and 2023.

Inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 2016, the 37-year-coaching veteran has a 743-227 career record at Central (2012-present) and J.J. Kelly (1987-2011).

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



