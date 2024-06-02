CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 2 All-State Boys Basketball Team. John Marshall's senior guard Damon "Redd" Thompson is the Class 2 Player of the Year. John Marshall's Head Coach, Tytrail (Ty) White, is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

A three-time All-State First Teamer, the 6'1" Thompson averaged 18.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals per game, and shot 41% from the 3-point line this season, leading the Justices to a third straight state title. In the State Finals against Virginia High, the James Madison University signee scored 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

John Marshall Head Coach Ty White led the Justices to a 25-3 record and a third straight State Championship with an 89-32 win over Virginia High. It's his fifth VHSL Coach of the Year award and his team's fifth state title since 2018. John Marshall won the Class 3 state title in 2018, along with six state titles for the program since 2014. It's the Justices' 12th state title overall.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 2 All-State Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



