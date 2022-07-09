VHSL 2022 Boys State Track Recap (All Classes)

Here’s the breakdown of Champions and top individual performances from the 2022 VHSL Boys State Track Tournament.

The Class 1 and 2 meet was held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, the 3 and 4 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, while the Class 5 and 6 meet took place at Todd Stadium in Newport News.





Class 1 – Patrick Henry, from Glade Spring, torched the competition, becoming the only team among the 12 meets to register over 100 points. With 107.5, they defeated runner-up Northumberland by 44.5.

Takotah Pecina was the breakout start for PH, winning the 400 (50.94), high jump (6-0),and anchoring the first-place 1600-meter relay in 3:32. Tyler Barrett won the discus (147-2) and placed second in the shotput (48-10). Lakotah Pecina was second in the 800 (2:00.43) while sprinter Grant Buchanan scored 12 points in the 200 (second in 22.84) and 100 (fifth in 11.36).

Northumberland was led by their star junior sprinter Cameron Seldon, who recently announced he will play College Football in the SEC at Tennessee. Seldon had two of the fastest times in any classification, winning the 100 (10.74), 200 (21.75), and anchoring the Indians’ winning 400-meter team in 43.71.





Class 2 – Radford needed all 17 events, but the Bobcats placed fourth in the final event, the 1600-meter relay to secure the team Championship.

The ‘Cats was bolstered by their pair of jumpers, Elliot Grayson and David Woodward. Grayson won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 5.5 inches, placed second in the high jump (6-4), and fourth in the triple jump. Teammate Woodward won the triple jump (44-9.75), while taking third in the long jump – a grand total of 39 points, more than half of Radford’s 66.

Entering the 1600-meter relay, Radford led second place Brunswick 61-58, and needed to make sure to beat, or place close to Brunswick to win the team title. With Brunswick’s fifth-place finish, the Bobcats iced their 66-62 win.

Dan River sophomore Asa Fletcher claimed victory in the 1600 (4:29.70) and 800 (1:56.67) meter runs, and Bruton’s Casee Jones won the 400 (49.34) by 1.67 seconds.





Class 3 – It was all Abingdon, all day, at the Liberty University track in Lynchburg. The Falcon boys tallied 74 points to roll past Heritage-Lynchburg and Maggie Walker, who tied for second with 41.

Abingdon scored 39 of its points in the 1600 and 3200, with Dylan Phillips winning the 1600 (4:20.72) and Isaac Thiessen (9:24.94) and Jack Bundy (9:25.32) placing 2-3 in the latter race. Xander Brown placed second in the 100 (10.76) and 200 (22.34). Phillis, Thiessen, Bundy, and Teddy Pillion also won the 3200-meter relay in 8:13.24.

With the victory, the Abingdon boys became the first team from Southwest Virginia to win the state cross-country, indoor and outdoor meets in the same year.

The day’s most dominant performance came from Montrell Covil of Portsmouth’s I.C. Norcom High. Covil won the long jump (24-1.75) and became the only triple jumper in Virginia to clear 50 feet this year, with his winning mark of 50 feet and a half inch.

“I didn’t expect to get to 24, I was hoping to clear 23,” said Covil of his state-leading long jump mark.





Class 4 – The Pulaski boys won the Class 4 boys meet by just three points (63-60), holding off a Deep Creek comeback with the strength of their field events. Winners included J.J. Gulley in the high jump (6-5), Deigo Turner in the shotput (54-10). Gulley was also second in the 100 (10.79) and anchored the winning 400-meter relay in 41.84. John Lyman III (3rd), Gulley (4th), Quemaar Porter (7th) and Armonte Hill-Lewis (8th) all combined for 14 points in the long jump, buoying the Cougars winning effort.

Deep Creek winners included Antoine Fair (21.76 in 200), Jaelyn Green (38.51 in 300-meter hurdles, and the 1600-meter relay team of Green, Fair, Timari Freeman, and Amarion Harrell, who won in 3:21.37.





Class 5 – L.C. Bird overcame an early boost from Glen Allen to pull out a 67-63 victory.

The Bird boys have dominated Class 5 recently, winning four consecutive outdoor titles to match the four they won indoors from 2018-2021. There appeared to be a chink on the armor when Nansemond River (third this outdoor) won the indoor title, and the emergence of Glen Alen, whose Coach Matt Walton said, “We knew that we had a shot at winning (this year). And so did (Bird).”

But a blistering fast win by Jayson Ward in the 400 (47.21) on Day 2, followed with a second in the 200 (21.66) gave Byrd 18 well needed points, and a win in the 1600-meter relay (anchored by Ward) sewed up the win – Byrd’s eighth overall track championship (may have been nine if not for COVID). In between Ward’s two races, Makai Lewis, another member of the winning relay, won the 800 in 1:56.93.

Kecoughtan thrower David Anderson, who recently committed to play football at Duke, won the shot-put by five feet, with a throw of 57 feet.



