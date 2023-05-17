CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 5 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Woodside’s 6’2” senior point guard Trevor Smith is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Woodside’s Head Coach Stefan Welsh is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Smith averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game this season, leading the Wolverines to the state title. In the State Finals against Patrick Henry (Roanoke), the University of Richmond signee led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, scoring 15 points in the second half. He also added four assists and three steals.

Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh led the Wolverines to a 25-3 record and the school’s third state title with a buzzer-beater 54-52 win over Patrick Henry (Roanoke) after trailing by 16 points in the Class 5 State Finals. Welsh has been a part Woodside’s three State Championships, leading the Wolverines to back-to-back titles as a player in 2004 and 2005. He is one of three former Hampton Roads players who won state titles as a player and Head Coach.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



