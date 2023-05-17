VHSL 2022-23 Class 5 All-State Basketball Teams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 5 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Woodside’s 6’2” senior point guard Trevor Smith is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Woodside’s Head Coach Stefan Welsh is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.
Smith averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game this season, leading the Wolverines to the state title. In the State Finals against Patrick Henry (Roanoke), the University of Richmond signee led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, scoring 15 points in the second half. He also added four assists and three steals.
Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh led the Wolverines to a 25-3 record and the school’s third state title with a buzzer-beater 54-52 win over Patrick Henry (Roanoke) after trailing by 16 points in the Class 5 State Finals. Welsh has been a part Woodside’s three State Championships, leading the Wolverines to back-to-back titles as a player in 2004 and 2005. He is one of three former Hampton Roads players who won state titles as a player and Head Coach.
Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
*** See VHSL Class 5 All-State Hoops Teams for 2022-23 Here ***
Postgame Press Conference after Woodside's State Championship Win:
Press Conference with the Woodside Wolverines after their thrilling 54-52 comeback victory over the Patrick Henry-Roanoke Patriots in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship held at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Featured from left to right - senior guard Trevor Smith, Coach Stefan Welsh and junior wing My'Kel Jenkins.
Woodside rallied from 16 down in the third quarter to win on a buzzer-beater.
The Wolverines closed out the season at 23-5 overall to capture their third state title in program history and first since 2005.
One-on-One with Woodside Hoops Coach Stefan Welsh after Class 5 Finals:
Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh chats after his squad's remarkable 54-52 comeback win over Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship held inside VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Welsh, who played on back-to-back State Championship winning teams with the Wolverines in 2004-05, saw his Woodside team trail by as many 16 points with just 3:10 to go in the third period. However, they scored 25 unanswered points to seize control, going up by as many as nine with 5:52 to go before PH-Roanoke responded for a run to tie the game.
The Wolverines won at the buzzer on Christian Greenlaw's stick-back, capping a 23-5 season with the school's third ever state title.
In six years and five seasons at the helm of Woodside, Welsh has gone 82-39 overall.
Woodside's Christian Greenlaw after Class 5 State Finals:
Woodside senior forward/center Christian Greenlaw chats after his team's thrilling 54-52 win over Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship held at VCU in Richmond on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Greenlaw, who is signed to play his College Football as a tight end at Hampton University, had the moment of a lifetime by scoring the game-winning basket on a put-back at the buzzer. He had six points and four rebounds off the bench in 16 minutes of action.
The Wolverines rallied from 16 down late in the third quarter to win and end the winning streak at 17 for PH-Roanoke.
As Woodside captured its third state title in program, the Newport News school closed out the 2022-23 campaign at 23-5 overall.