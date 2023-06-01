CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 2 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Central’s 5’6” sophomore guard Emmah McAmis is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Clarke County’s Regina Downing is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

A First Team All-State selection as a freshman, McAmis averaged 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, leading the Warriors to the State Finals against Clarke County.

With limited mobility due to an ankle injury, McAmis played the full 32 minutes and led all players with a game-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the finals loss to Clarke County.

Clarke County Head Coach Regina Downing led the Eagles to a 25-5 record and the school’s third trip to the final game and second state title with a 45-41 win over Central (Wise) in the Class 2 State Finals.

Clarke County won its first State Championship in 2007 and reached the Finals in 2006, losing to Gate City. The Eagles were also state runners-up in 1986, losing to GW-Carver.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 2 All-State Girls Hoops Teams for 2022-23 Here ***