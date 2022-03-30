VHSL 2021-22 Class 3 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 3 All-State Girls Basketball Team.

Spotswood 6’0” junior guard Zoli Khalil is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Carroll County Head Coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

Khalil averaged 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game leading Spotswood to an 18-8 record and a spot in the State Semifinals.

Motley led Carroll County to a 25-1 record and the Class 3 state title with a 52-47 win over Meridian. It was the first State Basketball Championship in program history.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



