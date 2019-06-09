Vershon Lee raves about Gamecocks official, closes in on possible decision
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGSouth Carolina snagged top offensive lineman Jakai Moore from Virginia last recruiting cycle and o-line coach Eric Wolford is looking to strike again wit...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news