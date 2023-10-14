Slow and steady wins the race but it can cost you in football and Coach Marcus Lewis of Varina knows this. Coach Lewis is tired of slow starts and mistakes... he preached that to his team following their victory and he spoke about it after the game. "Just stupid mistakes, we can't keep committing penalties like this... we had 8 in the game, we had 12 in the first half last week, we're getting better, we can be better". When Varina gets better, when they play to their potential they could be a legitimate state title contender but they have to get their first. Varina had a 10-9 lead going into the half and the 9 points the Hawks had on the board were of the Blue Devils makings. A tipped pass on a bold move to go for it on fourth down in the early stages of the game was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. A bad snap in the end zone that got away from the punter resulted in a safety. The Hawks offense to the credit of the Blue Devil defense was shutout and held to roughly 150 yards. Out of the half, Varina's offense found their rhythm with two TD's in the span of 4 four minutes. The Blue Devils scored four TD's in the second half as the Hawks defense could not contain the big play ability of the Blue Devils.

1st Quarter - 7-7 Tie

Varina won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. Penalties have plagued Varina all season and before the opening kick-off could get off they were with hit with an offsides call. The Hawks had the ball three times on offense in the first quarter. Their first drive was promising with Peyton Seelmann going to work early but a false start on a 2nd & 12 play stunted the drive. The Hawks were held to a 3 & out by the Varina defense on their second possession of the quarter. Varina's defense shined, their offense resembled Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. The Blue Devils first possession of the game covered 35 yards and saw the Blue Devils overcome a holding call. That possession was also extended due to a late hit against Hanover. On a 4th & 5 play the Hanover stands got super loud as they attempted to draw the Blue Devils to a false start or delay of game. It did not work, instead Linwood Johnson hit DaMari Carter to convert the fourth down and followed that up with a touchdown pass from 10 yards out to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the night.

That was the good, the ugly came on the next Blue Devil possession. Varina got the ball at midfield and once again was looking to convert a fourth down, this time facing 4th & 2 but Linwood Johnson's pass would be tipped and the Hawks Zachary Tyler who had two tackles on the two previous plays was in the right place at the right time and took off for a 58-yard return, the pick-6 in hand and a tie game following the PAT.

When the Blue Devils got the ball back the Hawks defense flexed their muscle to force a 3 & out with momentum on the side of the green and white unis.

2nd Quarter Story

The ugly for Varina carried over to the second quarter,. Varina was pinned back at their own 6 yard line and then after a personal foul call they backed up to their own 3. The Blue Devils, unable to convert were set to punt on fourth down from their own end zone but the ball got dropped on a bad snap and with Hawks defenders coming at him, rather than give up a TD the ball was booted through the end zone for a safety. Varina now trailed 9-7. On the Blue Devils next possessions they were facing a 4th & 4 and appeared as though they would go for it but another penalty pushed them back to a 4th & 9 and they thought better of it. Things didn't go so smoothly for the Hawks in this quarter as both teams struggled. Hanover after converting a third down fumbled at the 9:41 mark of the second quarter and coming away with the ball was the sophomore defensive tackle Jaysean Richardson. That Varina defense held Hanover to a 3 & out on the next possessions and stepped again despite giving up 68 yards to the Hawks. Hanover got no closer than the Varina 12 and as time expired in the half, the Hawks field goal attempt failed... Although the quarter and half ended on a sour note for the Hawks, that was not the case for the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils were able to get a 25-yard field goal out of Vy'sean Royster taking advantage of a short field. The Blue Devils took a 10-9 lead into the half.

3rd Quarter Story

After a slow and sloppy first half the Blue Devils came out swinging. Their opening drive of the second half the Blue Devils only needed 5 plays to go 60 yards and score their second touchdown of the game when Naseer Smith scored from 33 yards out. Smith accounted for 52 yards on this drive alone.

The Blue Devil defense continued to dominate the Hawks forcing Hanover to two 3 & outs in the third quarter. Even when the Hawks were able to extend a drive with Peyton Seelman pounding that rock, they could not sustain it. Seelmann was a workhorse for the Hawks as the numbers on offense don't speak to his relentlessness on offense with just 43 yards rushing and 5 tackles on defense. At one point in the third quarter while every other Hawks uniform was still white, Seelmann's was more tan than than white, proof positive that he was working to the max. While Varina's defense flexed their muscle, so too did the offense. A short field paved the way for a 2-play 20 yard scoring drive for the Blue Devils who cashed in on a 20-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Jordan Edwards.

4th Quarter

In the fourth Varina would score again and again with that big play explosiveness but Hanover didn't make it easy. Dillon Hunnicutt got to Linwood Johnson as a Varina drive carried over into the fourth for a Hawks sack. That sack followed a Sherwood Washington sack of Nolan Crist on the Hawks previous offensive possession. Hanover appeared as though they might score and maybe just maybe get back in this game. The Hawks converted a 4th down when Nolan Crist hit Zach Tyler and on the next play the Hawks got free yardage thanks to a pass interference call against Varina. The Hawks converted another fourth down when Crist picked up 8 yards on a keeper. Zach Tyler was wrapped up right away by Trevon Rogers on a Crist pass and the next two Crist passes fell incomplete. Crist would do it again, the Hawks would convert another fourth down and just like that Hanover was at the 14 of Varina. Then it all went south. While Nolan Crist was looking to the sideline or to his right side, tough to tell what he was looking at from my angle, the ball was snapped and Crist scrambled for the bad snap that got past him and did so but not before losing 10 yards in the process. The Hawks would not recover from this blunder and on 4th & 20 at the Varina 24, they would turn it over on downs. Varina put their foot back on the pedal and floored it, looking to put this one to bed. It took just 2 plays and 76 yards for the Linwood Johnson & DaMari Carter to hookup for a second time with 3:22 to go in the contest.

Following the latest 3 & out for the Hawks offense Tae Gilpin received the punt and raced along the Varina sidelines, destination end zone but he would be brought down 5 yards short. Gilpin finished what he started on the next play when he punched it in with 1:31 to go in the game. Just like that it was 38-9 Varina and although Hanover would get the ball back and have enough time to make some plays, this one was in hand for the Blue Devils.

Varina 38, Hanover 9 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 6:37 10 yard pass from Linwood Johnson to DaMari Carter. Vy'sean Royster PAT. 7-0 Varina (1Q) 2:08 58-yard pick-six from Zachary Tyler. Scott Hamp PAT. 7-7 Hanover (2Q) 10:32 Safety 9-7 Hanover (2Q) 4:12 25-yard field goal from Vy'sean Royter. 10-9 Varina (3Q) 10:26 33-yard run from Naseer Smith. Vy'sean Royster PAT. 17-9 Varina (3Q) 7:23 20-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Jordan Edwards. Vy'sean Royster PAT. 24-9 Varina (4Q) 3:22 76-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to DaMari Carter. Vy'sean Royster PAT. 31-9 Varina (4Q) 1:31 5-yard run from Tae Gilpin. Vy'sean Royster PAT. 38-9 Varina

Players of the Game

QB Linwood Johnson threw 3 TD's against Hanover completing 9 of 16 for 107 unofficially plus 50 yards on the ground. WR DaMari Carter caught 2 of Johnson's 3 passes finishing the night with 5 catches for 94 yards (unofficial). Sherwood Washington another solid outing with 3 tackles and a sack and Cole Felix & Braylon Hood combining for 7 tackles.

Post-Game Nuggets