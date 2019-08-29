News More News
VaPreps Preseason Top Ten Football Rankings 2019

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

See our 2018 VirginiaPreps.com Top Ten Rankings for Virginia High School League Football.

Click each team name to see our detailed preseason preview for that particular squad (and check back for those that'll be up in the coming days).


Class 6 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Westfield

13-1

3

2

Colonial Forge

11-1

4

3

Freedom-PW

13-2

2

4

Oscar Smith

11-2

6

5

Thomas Dale

9-3

NR

6

Ocean Lakes

13-1

5

7

Lake Braddock

7-4

NR

8

Woodbridge

6-4

NR

9

Patriot

7-4

NR

10

South County

7-5

NR
Class 5 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Highland Springs

15-0

1

2

Stone Bridge

12-3

2

3

Maury

12-2

3

4

Manchester

15-0

1*

5

North Stafford

10-3

5

6

Indian River

12-1

4

7

Woodgrove

11-2

1*

8

Salem-VB

9-3

9

9

Woodside

8-3

NR

10

Varina

8-3

NR
* Manchester was in Class 6 in 2018, while Woodgrove was in Class 4
Class 4 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Lake Taylor

13-2

2

2

E.C. Glass

11-2

9

3

Tuscarora

8-4

NR

4

Louisa

11-1

6

5

Salem

7-4

NR

6

Broad Run

11-2

6*

7

Eastern View

13-1

3

8

Sherando

10-2

7

9

Dinwiddie

11-2

8

10

GW-Danville

8-3

NR
* Broad Run was in Class 5 in 2018
Class 3 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Lord Botetourt

11-3

3

2

Lafayette

11-1

5*

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

14-1

1

4

Hopewell

9-2

6

5

Phoebus

13-2

2

6

Magna Vista

5-6

NR

7

Spotswood

9-2

NR

8

Goochland

14-1

2*

9

Norcom

8-5

5

10

Petersburg

7-4

NR
* Goochland was in Class 2 in 2018, while Lafayette was in Class 4
Class 2 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Graham

14-1

1

2

Radford

12-2

4

3

Appomattox

11-2

5

4

Poquoson

9-4

8

5

Richlands

8-5

NR

6

Glenvar

10-2

7

7

Clarke County

7-4

NR

8

Ridgeview

10-2

10

9

TJ-Richmond

6-6

NR

10

Gretna

9-3

9
Class 1 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2018 Record 2018 Final Rank

1

Riverheads

13-1

1

2

Galax

11-3

3

3

Rappahannock

8-3

NR

4

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

11-2

5

5

Essex

10-4

4

6

Narrows

10-3

7

7

Chilhowie

14-1

2

8

Washington & Lee

4-7

NR

9

William Campbell

7-5

NR

10

George Wythe

7-5

NR


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

