VaPreps Preseason Top Ten Football Rankings 2019
See our 2018 VirginiaPreps.com Top Ten Rankings for Virginia High School League Football.
Click each team name to see our detailed preseason preview for that particular squad (and check back for those that'll be up in the coming days).
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Westfield
|
13-1
|
3
|
2
|
Colonial Forge
|
11-1
|
4
|
3
|
Freedom-PW
|
13-2
|
2
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
11-2
|
6
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
9-3
|
NR
|
6
|
Ocean Lakes
|
13-1
|
5
|
7
|
Lake Braddock
|
7-4
|
NR
|
8
|
Woodbridge
|
6-4
|
NR
|
9
|
Patriot
|
7-4
|
NR
|
10
|
South County
|
7-5
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
15-0
|
1
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
12-3
|
2
|
3
|
Maury
|
12-2
|
3
|
4
|
Manchester
|
15-0
|
1*
|
5
|
North Stafford
|
10-3
|
5
|
6
|
Indian River
|
12-1
|
4
|
7
|
Woodgrove
|
11-2
|
1*
|
8
|
Salem-VB
|
9-3
|
9
|
9
|
Woodside
|
8-3
|
NR
|
10
|
Varina
|
8-3
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Lake Taylor
|
13-2
|
2
|
2
|
E.C. Glass
|
11-2
|
9
|
3
|
Tuscarora
|
8-4
|
NR
|
4
|
Louisa
|
11-1
|
6
|
5
|
Salem
|
7-4
|
NR
|
6
|
Broad Run
|
11-2
|
6*
|
7
|
Eastern View
|
13-1
|
3
|
8
|
Sherando
|
10-2
|
7
|
9
|
Dinwiddie
|
11-2
|
8
|
10
|
GW-Danville
|
8-3
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
11-3
|
3
|
2
|
Lafayette
|
11-1
|
5*
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
14-1
|
1
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
9-2
|
6
|
5
|
Phoebus
|
13-2
|
2
|
6
|
Magna Vista
|
5-6
|
NR
|
7
|
Spotswood
|
9-2
|
NR
|
8
|
Goochland
|
14-1
|
2*
|
9
|
Norcom
|
8-5
|
5
|
10
|
Petersburg
|
7-4
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Graham
|
14-1
|
1
|
2
|
Radford
|
12-2
|
4
|
3
|
Appomattox
|
11-2
|
5
|
4
|
Poquoson
|
9-4
|
8
|
5
|
Richlands
|
8-5
|
NR
|
6
|
10-2
|
7
|
7
|
7-4
|
NR
|
8
|
10-2
|
10
|
9
|
6-6
|
NR
|
10
|
9-3
|
9
|Rank
|Team
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Rank
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
13-1
|
1
|
2
|
Galax
|
11-3
|
3
|
3
|
Rappahannock
|
8-3
|
NR
|
4
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
11-2
|
5
|
5
|
Essex
|
10-4
|
4
|
6
|
10-3
|
7
|
7
|
14-1
|
2
|
8
|
4-7
|
NR
|
9
|
7-5
|
NR
|
10
|
7-5
|
NR
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.