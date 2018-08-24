VaPreps Preseason Top Ten Football Rankings 2018
See our 2018 VirginiaPreps.com Top Ten Rankings for Virginia High School League Football.
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Westfield
|
15-0
|
1
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
11-3
|
2
|
3
|
Manchester
|
11-2
|
5
|
4
|
Woodbridge
|
12-2
|
4
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
9-3
|
NR
|
6
|
Ocean Lakes
|
10-2
|
10
|
7
|
Freedom-PW
|
12-1
|
7
|
8
|
Colonial Forge
|
12-1
|
3
|
9
|
Cox
|
6-5
|
NR
|
10
|
Centreville
|
8-3
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
14-1
|
1
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
12-1
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
10-2
|
5
|
4
|
Indian River
|
8-4
|
10
|
5
|
Tuscarora
|
12-3
|
2
|
6
|
Massaponax
|
4-6
|
NR
|
7
|
North Stafford
|
8-4
|
9
|
8
|
Henrico
|
9-3
|
NR
|
9
|
Nansemond River
|
9-5
|
7
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
8-5
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Salem
|
13-2
|
1
|
2
|
Sherando
|
11-3
|
9
|
3
|
Lake Taylor
|
7-4
|
NR
|
4
|
Dinwiddie
|
12-1
|
3
|
5
|
GW-Danville
|
10-2
|
10
|
6
|
Lafayette
|
12-2
|
4
|
7
|
Eastern View
|
1-1
|
8
|
8
|
King's Fork
|
11-2
|
7
|
9
|
Woodgrove
|
6-4
|
NR
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
8-4
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
10-3
|
5
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
11-4
|
1
|
3
|
Phoebus
|
11-1
|
4
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
13-2
|
2
|
5
|
Norcom
|
9-2
|
NR
|
6
|
Brookville
|
10-3
|
6
|
7
|
James Monroe
|
7-7
|
10
|
8
|
York
|
9-4
|
8
|
9
|
Magna Vista
|
8-4
|
9
|
10
|
Southampton
|
7-4
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
11-1
|
7
|
2
|
Graham
|
11-2
|
8
|
3
|
Appomattox
|
14-1
|
1
|
4
|
East Rockingham
|
7-4
|
NR
|
5
|
Poquoson
|
10-4
|
4
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
11-2
|
6
|
7
|
Goochland
|
12-1
|
5
|
8
|
Robert E. Lee-Staunton
|
13-2
|
2
|
9
|
Richlands
|
4-7
|
NR
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
9-2
|
NR
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|2017 Final Rank
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
11-2
|
1
|
2
|
Chilhowie
|
11-4
|
4
|
3
|
Essex
|
12-2
|
2
|
4
|
Galax
|
10-4
|
5
|
5
|
Narrows
|
11-2
|
6
|
6
|
William Campbell
|
9-3
|
7
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
9-3
|
NR
|
8
|
Parry McCluer
|
5-7
|
NR
|
9
|
Sussex Central
|
10-3
|
3
|
10
|
Washington & Lee
|
8-4
|
9
