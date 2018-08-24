Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 16:40:20 -0500') }} football Edit

VaPreps Preseason Top Ten Football Rankings 2018

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

See our 2018 VirginiaPreps.com Top Ten Rankings for Virginia High School League Football.


Class 6 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Westfield

15-0

1

2

Oscar Smith

11-3

2

3

Manchester

11-2

5

4

Woodbridge

12-2

4

5

Thomas Dale

9-3

NR

6

Ocean Lakes

10-2

10

7

Freedom-PW

12-1

7

8

Colonial Forge

12-1

3

9

Cox

6-5

NR

10

Centreville

8-3

NR
Class 5 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Highland Springs

14-1

1

2

Stone Bridge

12-1

3

3

Broad Run

10-2

5

4

Indian River

8-4

10

5

Tuscarora

12-3

2

6

Massaponax

4-6

NR

7

North Stafford

8-4

9

8

Henrico

9-3

NR

9

Nansemond River

9-5

7

10

Salem-VB

8-5

NR
Class 4 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Salem

13-2

1

2

Sherando

11-3

9

3

Lake Taylor

7-4

NR

4

Dinwiddie

12-1

3

5

GW-Danville

10-2

10

6

Lafayette

12-2

4

7

Eastern View

1-1

8

8

King's Fork

11-2

7

9

Woodgrove

6-4

NR

10

E.C. Glass

8-4

NR
Class 3 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Lord Botetourt

10-3

5

2

Hopewell

11-4

1

3

Phoebus

11-1

4

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

13-2

2

5

Norcom

9-2

NR

6

Brookville

10-3

6

7

James Monroe

7-7

10

8

York

9-4

8

9

Magna Vista

8-4

9

10

Southampton

7-4

NR
Class 2 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Central-Woodstock

11-1

7

2

Graham

11-2

8

3

Appomattox

14-1

1

4

East Rockingham

7-4

NR

5

Poquoson

10-4

4

6

Glenvar

11-2

6

7

Goochland

12-1

5

8

Robert E. Lee-Staunton

13-2

2

9

Richlands

4-7

NR

10

Ridgeview

9-2

NR
Class 1 Preseason Top Ten
Rank Team 2017 Record 2017 Final Rank

1

Riverheads

11-2

1

2

Chilhowie

11-4

4

3

Essex

12-2

2

4

Galax

10-4

5

5

Narrows

11-2

6

6

William Campbell

9-3

7

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

9-3

NR

8

Parry McCluer

5-7

NR

9

Sussex Central

10-3

3

10

Washington & Lee

8-4

9


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}