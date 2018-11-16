Ticker
VaPreps Podcast Episode 005 - Playoff Picks, Football + Hoops Talk

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Episode 005 of the VirginiaPreps.com Podcast for Friday, November 16, 2018 with Matthew Hatfield.

At the 2:00 mark - Wakefield Head Basketball Coach Tony Bentley joins the Podcast to discuss the 2018-19 campaign for his Warriors.

At the 18:00 mark - Matt breaks down Class 6 and Class 5 for the High School Football Playoffs in the second round in Virginia.

At the 39:10 mark - Matt breaks down Class 4 through Class 1 for the High School Football Playoffs in the second round in Virginia.

Drop us a line at hatfieldsports@gmail.com and follow on Twitter @ hatfieldsports

{{ article.author_name }}