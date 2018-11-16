Episode 005 of the VirginiaPreps.com Podcast for Friday, November 16, 2018 with Matthew Hatfield.

At the 2:00 mark - Wakefield Head Basketball Coach Tony Bentley joins the Podcast to discuss the 2018-19 campaign for his Warriors.

At the 18:00 mark - Matt breaks down Class 6 and Class 5 for the High School Football Playoffs in the second round in Virginia.

At the 39:10 mark - Matt breaks down Class 4 through Class 1 for the High School Football Playoffs in the second round in Virginia.

Drop us a line at hatfieldsports@gmail.com and follow on Twitter @ hatfieldsports