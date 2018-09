Check out the VirginiaPreps.com Podcast debut for the week of Tuesday, September 18, 2018 with Matthew Hatfield.

Guests:

East Rockingham Head Football Coach Donnie Coleman at the 2:30 mark.

Roanoke Times Sports Reporter Robert Anderson at the 15:33 mark.

Centreville Head Football Coach Chris Haddock at the 31:05 mark.





Drop us a line at hatfieldsports@gmail.com and follow on Twitter @ hatfieldsports