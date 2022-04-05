Vandy notches commitment from TE Julien Randolph

"Really liked the coaches," Randolph said of his visit. "Felt like we had a connection immediately and liked Coach Lea's vision for the program. It's a complete package. Unrivaled academics and SEC football."

Randolph recently spent time on Vanderbilt's campus March 26th, where he picked up his offer from the coaching staff.

Vanderbilt landed their latest commitment from Independence (Va.) tight end Julien Randolph , who announced his pledge on Twitter Tuesday evening.

At 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, Randolph is a versatile receiver that has a basketball background and has clocked a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.

"They said that they love my athleticism and my receiver skills and that it creates matchup problems for defenses because they can line me up all over the field."

Randolph chose the Commodores over the likes of Army, Air Force, Coastal Carolina, and others.

He becomes Vanderbilt's third overall commitment, joining Denham Springs (La.) quarterback Reese Mooney and Mt. Juliet (Tenn.) linebacker/safety Ethan Crisp.