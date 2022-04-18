Vandy lands 3-star guard Paul Lewis after weekend official

The three-star prospect originally gave his verbal pledge to Maryland, but reopened his recruiting process back in June.

After a weekend official visit to West End, Bishop O'Connell (Va.) guard Paul Lewis announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday evening.

Lewis told Rivals.com basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy that Vanderbilt was showing interest in him back in January at the R1A Classic. He was named Co-MVP honors at that event following a 12 point, six rebound, and six assist performance.

He also earned Fourth-Team, All-Met by The Washington Post.

Lewis becomes the fifth addition to the Commodores' 2022 recruiting class that also includes signees Noah Shelby, Lee Dort, Malik Dia, and Colin Smith.

With Lewis in the fold, Vanderbilt currently has all of their scholarships fulfilled heading into the 2022-23 season after Monday's addition of UC Davis guard transfer Ezra Manjon and Scotty Pippen, Jr. declaring for the NBA Draft.