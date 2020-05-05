Va. WR DJ Sims details his decision to commit to Wake
Just like that, the recruiting process has come to a close for Christchurch (Va.) School wide receiver DJ Sims.
After receiving an offer from the school and being nearly speechless, Wake Forest landed his commitment on Monday night.
Sims becomes the sixth commitment of the class of 2021 for the Demon Deacons, and the third on the offensive side of the ball.
He is currently unrated by Rivals.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"We had gotten on multiple Zoom calls. Myself, my parents, and the coaches all built up a relationship. I told coach Dave Clawson the news on Saturday, and then on Monday I broke the news (of my commitment) to the whole staff. Clawson was excited when I told him, and the other coaches were nearly speechless, they were so excited."
"It was just the constant love," Sims said about his decision. "Coach Tabacca and coach Higgins just make Wake feel like home. Constantly sending us mail, having casual conversation on the phone almost every other day. We just got a feel for one another."
"The campus, it's beautiful. This is the end of my recruitment."