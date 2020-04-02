Va. WR DJ Sims and family nearly speechless following Wake offer
The state of Virginia has been good to Wake Forest in recent years, and has become a nice secondary pipeline under the current coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Clawson and his staff. Christch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news