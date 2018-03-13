Nokesville (Va.) Patriot 2019 three-star offensive lineman Jakai Moore already has more than a dozen Power Five offers, setting up the 6-foot-6, 293-pound prospect for a busy spring and summer full of campus visits. And it appears Moore will start with a trek through Big Ten country as he tours Penn State March 24, Ohio State March 28, and Maryland March 31.

Moore originally planned to visit College Park March 17, but told TSR he switched the date in order to avoid being on campus during Maryland’s spring break.

Moore was on Maryland’s campus as a recruit during the Terps’ matchup with Northwestern last season, but he’s looking forward to getting the full tour on his upcoming visit and feeling the atmosphere of College Park.