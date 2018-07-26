LaMareon James, a 5-10, 170-pound athlete from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, VA, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina earlier this summer.

A member of the class of 2020, his mission was to learn as much as he could about UNC and get a better feel if he fits in with the football program. James had high expectations going, and things went even better than that. And before departing Chapel Hill, he picked up an offer from wide receivers coach Luke Paschall.

“My area recruiter Coach Paschall offered me during the visit last month.” he told THI. “I felt like I was at home there I really like the coaches and the campus.”

Currently, James has received offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Maryland and UNC with interest from Duke, South Carolina and N.C. State among others.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with James to further discuss his UNC visit and where things stand at this stage of his recruitment.