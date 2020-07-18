VirginiaPreps - VA OLB Trevion Stevenson Commits To UNC

Trevion Stevenson’s thought process changed a lot over the last few weeks. Once solidly committed to Pittsburgh, the 2-star defensive end from Hampton, VA, began to think about other options and announced Thursday he was decommitting from the Panthers.

Saturday morning, the Hampton, VA, native announced he will play football at North Carolina.

The Phoebus High School standout has known Dre’ Bly for a few years, and with respect to some recent developments dating back to late June, Stevenson and the Carolina staff have increased their communication. There’s plenty he liked about Mack Brown and his staff.

“Everything like they make me feel very welcome and it feels like home,” Stevenson told THI. “I’ve been talking to Coach Bly for four years. He’s been coming into the school since I was in ninth grade to see me. He has seen me improve and grow over the years. The same for Coach (Jay) Bateman. They all have a great plan and vision for me.



