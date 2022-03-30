



Fletcher Westphal doesn’t have to make any decisions on his college football future for a while. The three-star 2024 offensive tackle admits he didn’t anticipate his recruitment would accelerate as quickly as it has. Not many high school sophomores have the access to college coaches that he’s been granted.

Between camps last summer, football games last fall and junior days this offseason, Westphal has made visits to at least a dozen Power 5 schools. It’s given the Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora product a chance to gather plenty of early information in the recruiting process.

“Each visit, I meet other football recruits, I learn about the school,” Westphal recently explained to CavsCorner, “but also learn about myself and what I value. At first I was blown away by crazy new facilities, but that’s normal at most schools. Now I’m focusing more on the academics, how the football program is run and the coaches.”



