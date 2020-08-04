VirginiaPreps - UNEXPECTED OPPORTUNITY

When Tyce McNair committed to Richard Bland College — a junior college in Petersburg — in April, he had a Division I opportunity in the back of his mind.

But when the school announced in early June that it would have to suspend all intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former East Rockingham point guard opted to make a switch.

After considering several other JUCO programs and some post-grad options, McNair accomplished a dream on Tuesday when he announced on Twitter that he committed to James Madison as a preferred walk-on.

“That’s the No. 1 reason, really," the 6-foot-1 guard said of staying local. "I know JMU really well, have lived 20 minutes from it my entire life. Being able to play in front of my family is the most important thing and it’s something I’m really proud of. There were other schools out of state [interested] and it would have made it tough on them to make it to game. It’s important to me that they can make it to most of my games.”

While talking with friends and family and considering other options after Richard Bland, McNair said he built a quick relationship with the post-grad program at Hargrave Military Academy. In fact, he said he planned to play there until he got a phone call from a JMU assistant coach.

He said he learned that the Dukes regularly recruit from Hargrave and once they found out the local product was headed there, they were eager to learn more. McNair said he began sending film to the coaches and in just a few short weeks, new JMU coach Mark Byington called to extend a preferred walk-on offer.

“He’s just worked so hard this summer and been so determined to improve his game," East Rock coach Carey Keyes said. "I’ve seen him improve a ton over the summer. This has always been his dream — to make it to this level. To see that happen just makes me really happy."

McNair excelled as a senior during the 2019-20 prep season. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game and was a first-team all-state selection.

Paired alongside Division I recruit Tyler Nickel, who already has close to 20 scholarship offers himself, McNair helped lead the Eagles to their second consecutive trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.

“Tyce, as ridiculous as this is, it’s the beginning of him cracking what his potential is," Nickel said in April. "He’s not even close to reaching his potential. He really turned it on this past year and everyone saw the crazy improvement. I just think that now, he’s locked in and committed and focused. The growth he’s going to have in college is going to shock people and I think that his game is going to translate really well.”

McNair becomes the second East Rockingham player to commit to the Dukes as a preferred walk-on in as many years. Another former all-state player in 6-foot-5 forward Dalton Jefferson redshirted for JMU under coach Louis Rowe last winter.

“I plan on talking to him a lot," McNair said of Jefferson. "I haven’t had a chance to talk to him much yet because I’m still going through the process, but I’ve told him I’m going there. I think he’ll help me a lot and give me a lot of advice. Me and Dalton were close in high school, really close. He can give me pointers on what to do with the college life and all of that stuff. I’ll be leaning on him a whole lot once I’m there.”

The Eagles have now established themselves as one of the premier Class 2 programs in the Commonwealth after back-to-back state tournament appearances. And with two players now on a Division I roster and another coming in a couple of years, Keyes said he's proud of just how far they've come.

“I’m proud of our program," Keyes said. "I feel like we had kids for years that really laid the foundation to put our program where it is today. Those two have taken it to another level where we are competing at the state level. To have two kids playing at JMU — I’m just really proud of that.

"It’s great for the community. We have players in the area that can play. To get the opportunity to be part of their program is great for the university and also great for the area. It shows kids that if you work really, really hard and continue to improve your game, you can play at a Division I school.”

McNair said he hasn't had a chance to get to know the new JMU coaching staff well, but said "they're really on top of things" and is confident they'll help him achieve his own individual goals while he helps the team win more games.

That attitude from McNair is why Keyes is also sure that his former point guard will be successful at the next level. Despite the preferred walk-on label, Keyes said he has no doubt the versatile guard can play his way onto the court.

"I know that he’s not showing up there just to be part of the program," Keyes said. "He’s showing up there to eventually try to play. That’s going to be his mindset going in. I’m excited for him and excited to watch him continue to develop. I just think he’s getting better and better each month. He’s added to his game and I think he’ll go in there and try to compete.”

When McNair first committed to a JUCO program several months ago after a stellar senior season, he acknowledged at the time that it was a "big deal" because it put him closer to reaching his dream of being a Division I player.

Now, that dream is a reality.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world," McNair said. "My goal throughout my entire life was getting to the Division I level. I had a feeling I could get a scholarship, but knowing that I can now go straight out of high school is exciting. I just feel like my goal is accomplished. Now I just have to prove myself to the college coaches like I did in high school.”