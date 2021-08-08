UNC Makes Pettaway's Top Four

North Carolina got another visit from 4-star class of 2022 running back George Pettaway when it hosted a recruiting picnic on July 31, and eight days later, Mack Brown’s program made his list of final four schools. Pettaway, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, included Oregon, Penn State, and Florida along with UNC in his final list. He has visited Carolina at least five times and has spoken highly of the program since being offered in June of 2020. "He has really turned North Carolina around,” Pettaway told THI, referring to Brown. “First of all, the recruits he's getting to come. They know what he has done in the past. He is turning things around the way they are playing.” Pettaway, who attends Nansemond Suffolk (VA) Academy, is the No. 116 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 5 at his position. He is the No. 5 overall prosect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded with rising seniors. Pettaway’s numerical rating is 5.9. Pettaway attended multiple UNC games last fall, so he has seen in person how the Tar Heels like to use their running backs, and he liked what he saw.

"I think they utilize their running backs very well with a passer back there in Sam Howell and two good running backs that really grind it out,” he said. “They use their running backs very well and keep them fresh, which is always a good sign to keep them fresh. Being a prospect seeing that is a good thing. “As a running back, you want to see that number one to keep the backs fresh and number two they get the ball and get it in space." It also helps Carolina’s case to have the Dre’ Bly connection to the Tidewater area. “He’s from the 757, he knows what’s going on,” Pettaway said. “He knows his stuff, played in the NFL. That’s just great for UNC and great for me.” Pettaway has not yet taken an official visit to UNC, but he was there in June. He has taken two officials to Michigan and Penn State. He visited Florida on June 14. Pettaway has not yet been to Oregon. In the end, what is it exactly Pettaway is most looking for in a program? “A family friendly atmosphere,” he said. “Definitely relationships with all the coaches, not just my position coach. Who I'm gonna be playing with, too, the players and how they take it seriously, stuff like that. Every place you go is gonna have great facilities I feel like, so that’s not big on me.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5iZXlvbmQgYmxlc3NlZOKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVE9QND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1RPUDQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SY2Zn a0VkYUxjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmNmZ2tFZGFMYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBHZW9yZ2UgUGV0dGF3YXkgKEBncGV0dGF3YXkyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dwZXR0YXdheTIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjQ1MTEw MDM1MjIzODc5Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDgsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

