Chris Cole had the same question many prospects have on their official visits.

The Rivals250 linebacker's ultimate goal is the NFL. He arrived for his Georgia official visit looking to learn more about how the Bulldogs could help him achieve those dreams.

Georgia answered all Cole's questions and then some during his time in Athens.

"I just learned everything, just more about my position and just the ways of how to get to the league, the stuff you have to do to get to the league," Cole said.