VirginiaPreps - UGA's 'lights out' defense propels it into top group for DB Damond Harmon

Georgia joins the likes of Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State in rounding out the top five for the rising senior, and the staff in Athens has already been working heavily to set themselves apart.

The Bulldogs have found their way into yet another top schools list, and this time it's that of Virginia-based cornerback Damond Harmon .

"It's just the mindset of everything is really different from most schools," Harmon said of Georgia. "It's 'We're going to lock you down, we're going to shut you down on offense, you're not going to score many points on us. If you want it, you're going to have to earn it. We're not going to give it to you.' I really like that about the school because similar to my high school. The defense is lights out."

Harmon adding the Bulldogs to his offer sheet in late March.

"I'm just talking to Coach [Charlton] Warren every week. He's helped me out. He'll tell me what I need to do on the drills to get better, whether it's keeping my head down, flip my hips a little bit faster, and stuff like that. He's coaching me a little bit already," Harmon said. "When I visit them and see what it's like in person with them, that will play a huge role, but the communication is great. It's never fallen off. It's always been the same, and I feel like everything they're saying is true."

Warren stacks up well on the three-star defender's checklist.

"Out of a coach, I'm looking for somebody that's going to stay on top of me like my coaches do now and make sure I'm not slacking on anything. Not in the classroom, not on the field, none of that. They make sure I'm standing on my toes and not getting complacent. It's like somebody who's going to help me outside of football and definitely keep developing me in the sport."

And it's not all business between the two.

"He's very a cool guy. Keeps it real chill all the time. He'll talk about everything if you wanted to," Harmon said of Warren. "He's like the type of guy who's going to be there for you. Not just be your coach, he could be a mentor to you. He could be a life coach to you, not just your football coach."

Still, getting to campus is going to be a major step in deciding what's next.

"I definitely will be taking all five officials, just to see what I really should do, how things are really going to play out, but I have to visit before I commit," Harmon said.

Athens is already penciled into the schedule.

"I've only visited South Carolina. Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State definitely get an official," Harmon said. "I could drive to Tennessee, so I might not use it officially for that, but Georgia, Oklahoma and Penn State definitely get one."

Those trips will help to separate what's clearly a tight field in Harmon's mind right now.

"Well, every school in the top five pretty much has a great opportunity to play and get a lot of playing time as a true freshman. That's really what I want, with great opportunities in the classroom as well," he said. "Every school in the top five is also like a well rounded family."