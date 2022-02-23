Tyler Nickel Sets Virginia High School Scoring Record

Tyler Nickel’s ascent to the top of the all-time scoring list in Virginia high school basketball history is complete, as the class of 2022 North Carolina signee set the mark Tuesday night in Elkton, VA. Nickel scored 37 points leading East Rockingham to a 60-51 victory over Strasburg in a Region 2B quarterfinals matchup giving Nickel 2,804 points for his career, passing Chicago Bulls rookie Mac McClung in the process. “Obviously, it’s a great accomplishment,” Nickel told the Daily News-Record that covers Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley. “I knew about it at the beginning of the year, but didn’t try to think about it. But as it got closer and everyone kept asking, I’m really proud that I’ve got it. I had no idea how many points I had, but the fact that it happened on a dunk is pretty cool.”

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter jumped up to the No. 78 overall ranking in the most recent Rivals150 for the class of 2022. The 4-star prospect is also rated the No. 20 wing in the nation, as well. Nickel scored 15 points in the second quarter of the contest, once again displaying his ability to go off and carry a team for lengthy stretches. It was something Strasburg coach Larry Fox has seen many times. “He is a phenomenal player,” Fox told the Daily News-Record. “He carried them there toward the end. We’ve faced him seven times and he has progressively improved each year. His shooting is phenomenal this year. The kid is North Carolina — no doubt about it.” Nickel, who is 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, committed to UNC on September 16, just a few days after taking an official visit to Chapel Hill. He signed in November and will arrive at Carolina this summer. “UNC is as basketball oriented as you can get,” Nickel recently told THI. “Their history is amazing. They get guys to play within space and rhythm on offense and get up and down, for sure. They like my length and ability to score as well as my competitiveness. They said that really stood out.”

Tyler Nickel scored 37 points Tuesday night to become the VHSL all-time leading scorer. (Daily News-Record)

Carolina assistant coach Sean May was in attendance on Nickel’s big night. The UNC staff has watched Nickel quite a few times this season as he has climbed toward the prestigious record in a state that has produced numerous big-time basketball stars over time. The relationship between Nickel and UNC Coach Hubert Davis has grown strong over the last year, and was a big part of why he chose the Tar Heels. "He's definitely a real good guy,” Nickel told THI. “You can tell just by talking to him. He's genuine, high energy. He cares about his people, and he cares about North Carolina a lot. He's got every good intention. He's that kind of person. You can tell from just being around him.” Some of the players Nickel passed are J.J. Redick, Moses Malone, Alonzo Mourning, Grant Hill, Allen Iverson, Tyrese Rice, Terry Kirby, Clyde Austin, Bryant Stith, Scottie Reynolds, Ralph Sampson, Frank Mason, Joe Smith, Bobby Dandrige, Dell Curry, Tyree Evans, Paul Pressey and former Tar Heels stars J.R. Reid and George Lynch, plus current Carolina Coach Hubert Davis. Many more names could also be on this list. Nickel is one of four members of UNC's class of 2022, though Will Shaver enrolled in January and no longer counts as part of this class. Joining Nickel are Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble. Note: Another piece from the Daily News-Record on Tuesday night.

