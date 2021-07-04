Tyler Nickel doesn't lack confidence - or recent offers

Tyler Nickel is the No. 96 player in the 2022 Rivals150, making the 6-foot-7 small forward the nation's No. 27 at his position for his class.

“My scouting report? Don’t let me touch the ball. It’s that simple, because I can score the ball in so many ways,” Nickel said.

This type of confidence, and Nickel’s production, has led the Elkton (VA) East Rockingham High to be a sought-after recruit for college coaches.

“I have been on an unofficial to Virginia Tech so far this June. I am trying to set up visits to some other schools, too. Whether or not the visits are official or unofficial really depends on who it is, distance from my home. I am trying to set something up with NC State, North Carolina, Butler, Iowa, West Virginia and LSU, and we are currently trying to figure out the best way to do that,” Nickel said.

