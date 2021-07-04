Tyler Nickel doesn't lack confidence - or recent offers
Tyler Nickel is the No. 96 player in the 2022 Rivals150, making the 6-foot-7 small forward the nation's No. 27 at his position for his class.
“My scouting report? Don’t let me touch the ball. It’s that simple, because I can score the ball in so many ways,” Nickel said.
This type of confidence, and Nickel’s production, has led the Elkton (VA) East Rockingham High to be a sought-after recruit for college coaches.
“I have been on an unofficial to Virginia Tech so far this June. I am trying to set up visits to some other schools, too. Whether or not the visits are official or unofficial really depends on who it is, distance from my home. I am trying to set something up with NC State, North Carolina, Butler, Iowa, West Virginia and LSU, and we are currently trying to figure out the best way to do that,” Nickel said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Virginia Tech: “It is a great atmosphere there. They play a great style of basketball, and the coaches are great people there. Everything about the school give me a comfortable feeling.”
West Virginia: “They need a wing scorer and that is what I bring to the table. I bring other stuff, too, but that is what they are recruiting. The way they play is really attractive for me. It will be a matter of getting there and getting a feel for the program and the people.”
North Carolina: “Their full staff watched me last Sunday and coach Hubert Davis called me on Monday and offered. I know UNC is as basketball oriented as you can get, their history is amazing. They get guys to play within space and rhythm on offense and get up and down, for sure. They like my length and ability to score as well as my competitiveness. They said that really stood out.”
*****
“Getting on these visits will really be about the dates. I have games and practices and travel, and of course the schools all have schedules they have to tend to as well.” Nickel said, “I will be looking closely at the relationship between the players and then the relationships between the players and the coach, seeing it for myself. The atmosphere, in general, on campus. At this point you can definitely tell who is making you a priority, so it is just a matter of getting there and seeing everyone in person.”