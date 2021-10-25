Two visits on deck for Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr.
The recruitment of coveted receiver Andre Greene Jr. is nearing its end but there is a lot that will happen over the next month or so that will have a major impact on his decision. The Rivals100 prospect out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's has already taken official visits to North Carolina, Georgia, and Oregon but Clemson will be getting theirs soon.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news