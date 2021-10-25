 VirginiaPreps - Two visits on deck for Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr.
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 10:12:19 -0500') }} football

Two visits on deck for Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr.

Andre Greene Jr.
Adam Friedman
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The recruitment of coveted receiver Andre Greene Jr. is nearing its end but there is a lot that will happen over the next month or so that will have a major impact on his decision. The Rivals100 prospect out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's has already taken official visits to North Carolina, Georgia, and Oregon but Clemson will be getting theirs soon.

