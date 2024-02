NC State has recruited Bridgewater (Va.) Turner Ashby High junior Micah Matthews off and on for a year, but have put a new twist in the proceedings.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star wide receiver prospect, who is also gifted at baseball, and the Wolfpack are hoping he could be recruited to a different position. NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered Matthews at running back on Feb. 15, which will give him something new to consider.