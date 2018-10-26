I have truly been blessed to see three weeks of great football endings! It began two weeks from this Monday with Varina's last second loss to Henrico. Then last week I was fortunate enough to see a double overtime game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell. This week... Well this week I witnessed Midlothian pull off a stunner and do what only Manchester had been able to do this year and that is beat Monacan! In the first half you got the feeling if Monacan just score once more, this game might be out of reach... However Monacan could never really capitalize and pull away from Midlothian... The Trojans lingered... in the first half with defense as Brayden Staib I had at 10 tackles in the first half was a beast on defense... as good as advertised. Then it happened, the Midlothian offense finally got something going with a trick play of all things! The Trojans faked a punt and kicker Will Pomeroy hit his mark for a 71-yard touchdown! That sparked the offense on their next to last possession of the first half. The Trojans seemed to be the one making the adjustments in the half and offensively they were a more sound team than in the first half. Execution was better and the Trojans were able to move the ball on the Chiefs. Yet Monacan never lost the lead and continued to be a threat to score but could never get back to the endzone... a credit to the Midlo defense! The Trojans held the Chiefs scoreless in the second half with timely interceptions and Midlothian just kept coming. The Trojans did not take their first lead of the game till the six minute mark of the fourth quarter! Defense continued to make plays such as blocking a punt that setup the Trojans 29-yard field goal... but Monacan stayed within striking distance! On the final two Monacan possessions of the night, the Chiefs were intercepted... The final interception came at the one yard line on an untimed down that had they got in, checkmate... game won! But that did not happen. What happened was the interception that doomed Monacan and handed them their second loss of the season while Midlothian rejoices in their first win over Monacan since 2012 and 11th in the series! More importantly, this enhances Midlothian's seeding in the playoffs as the Trojans appear destined for a 7-3 finish with James River next week. That said, nothing is guaranteed as we saw with tonight's game.

Midlothian Trojans 24, Monacan Chiefs 20 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 8:54 1Q (MON)29-yard run from Stone Snyder. Wells PAT good. Monacan 7-0 11:16 2Q (MON)10-yard run from Stone Snyder. PAT no good! Monacan 13-0 2:35 2Q (MID)71-yard TD pass from Will Pomeroy to Neil Richburg! Aaron Vardell PAT good! Monacan 13-7 :18 2Q (MON)6-yard pass from Stone Snyder to Tanner Addams. Wells PAT good! Monacan 20-7 6:35 3Q (MID)20-yard pass from Chris Chambers to Will Pomeroy! Aaron Vardell PAT good! Monacan 20-14 6:00 4Q (MID)15-yard pass from Chris Chambers to Will Pomeroy! Aaron Vardell PAT good! Midlothian 21-20 2:49 4Q (MID)29-yard field goal from Aaron Vardell! Midlothian 24-20

Chiefs fans await their team!

1st Quarter Highlights - Monacan 13, Midlothian 0

Monacan received the ball to open the game and it took them less than three minutes to find the end zone. Stone Snyder was picking off the defense with passes to Teon Powell and Arturo Mendoza while Snyder and Tanner Addams were having their way in the ground game. Snyder however had the longest and biggest play when he scored from 29-yards out to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game, up 7-0! Monacan's defense held Midlothian to two 3 & out's back-to-back. Meanwhile Monacan was still making plays with Stone Snyder making plays on the ground but an illegal shift penalty doomed the Chiefs promising second possession of the night for which they never overcame. On their third possession however, after holding Midlo to that second 3 & out the Chiefs drove 50 yards for their second touchdown of the night! In doing so Monacan had to overcome a holding call that set them back 2nd & 21 at the Midlothian 26. The Trojans faced a 3rd & 21 when Snyder hit Branch for a gain of 12 yards and the fourth down conversion attempt, Snyder picked up 4 yards despite a valiant defensive effort from Will Pomeroy!

2nd Quarter Highlights - Monacan 20, Midlothian 7

The Chiefs were again called for a hold, a common theme on this night was flags... Still, the Chiefs could not be denied and it was Snyder rolling it in from the 10 yard line for his second touchdown of the night. The PAT was a miss but the Chiefs held a 13-0 lead early 2nd quarter. Midlothian's third possession was a positive one aided in part to unsportsman like penalty against Monacan. That is how the Trojans got their first first down of the night but they got their second when John Jennings took off for an 11-yard gain. Trojans came up empty on the scoreboard however after they too were called for unsportsman like conduct. Kyjuan Pettus made a spectacular catch on 2nd & 14 which should make the highlight reels with the dive and slide. Monacan however could not cross the 50, let alone the 40... The defense of Midlothian took a stand. That setup the Trojan touchdown of 71-yards... The Trojans faced a 4th & 6 on their own 29, appeared to be punting but there was a fake, caught the Chiefs by surprise and Pomeroy went up high and Neil Richburg came down with it scoring! Just like that the Trojans were on the board. Just before the half the Chiefs answered the Trojan touchdown with an 83-yard drive that saw the Chiefs methodically just spread the ball around, make a play here and there, nothing fancy, no big plays, just working it down the field, little by little. That is until Snyder hit Teon Powell with a 31-yard pass on third down! That setup the Chiefs on the Midlo 10 and three plays later it was Tannner Addams punching it in! Now the Chiefs lead was 19-7 and they decided to go for the two-point conversion despite a delay of game penalty. However on the two-point conversion which was good, the Chiefs were called for an illegal man down field. Thus it came back and the Chiefs elected for the PAT this go around to make it 20-7. That is how it looked at the half.

3rd Quarter Highlights - Monacan 20, Midlothian 14

The Trojans had the ball on offense to start the second half and went to work right away covering 65 yards and nearly six minutes of the clock. Chris Chambers was making bi plays with passes to Tyler Pace and Tanner Addams and the Trojans even converted on 4th & 1! A nice defensive play for the Trojans was Elijah McLeod breaking up a pass but the Trojans just kept attacking. From the Monacan 23 it took them just three plays for them to score their second touchdown. That touchdown came by way of Chris Chambers hitting Will Pomeroy from 20 yards out! Monacan tried to respond... From their own 20 they moved the ball with Tanner Addams hurdling defensive players and a facemask call against Midlothian, the Chiefs crossed the 50 with a fresh set of downs. Midlo's defense took a stand however... The Trojans stopped the Chiefs on 3rd & 5 and on a fourth down pass, the ball fell incomplete.

4th Quarter Highlights - Midlothian 24, Monacan 20

The Trojans however came up short as well with the Trojans going for it on 4th & 2 at the the Moancan 44... Chiefs defense came up with a big stop keeping Neil Richburg to just 1 yard. Monacan was held to a 3 & out thanks to Richburg hitting Teon Powell for a loss of 3 on third down. Midlothian got the ball back on offense and disaster struck with Elijah McLeod picking off Chris Chambers. The Trojans returned the favor when Richburg picked off the pass in a highly contested battle for the ball with Kyjuan Pettus. The refs ruled in favor of the Trojans. Kyjuan got his revenge when he picked off Chambers in the end zone on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Trojans. Turnovers were the them of the fourth quarter... Monacan had the ball and on 3rd & 3, the ball was fumbled and the Trojans came up with the recovery! With the ball at the Monacan 30, the Chiefs were called for a personal foul and the ball was moved to the 15. That was all the Trojans need with 6 minutes to go in the game and Chambers again hitting Will Pomeroy, this time for a 15-yard touchdown! With the PAT, Midlothian had claimed the lead! Momentum was squarely on the side of the Trojans! The Chiefs Snyder took to the ground game but found barely any room... A third down down pass fell incomplete and the Chiefs set to punt saw the punt blocked giving the Trojans the ball at the Monacan 7!

Midlothian could not get the end zone... John Jennings was hit for a loss of 6 on second down when Jack Murphy got to him. A third down pass fell incomplete and that setup an Aaron Vardell 29-yard field goal with 2:49 to go! Trojans led 24-20! Teon Powell dropped a pass that was right to him on first down. Tanner Addams and Stone Snyder made plays in the ground game to keep the Chiefs alive and they probably should have stayed with that. On 2nd & 2 the Chiefs went to the air again and Neil Richburg picked it off! Chiefs defense went to work, forced Midlothian to a 3 & out to give the Chiefs a chance with time winding down in the game! 1st down pass... incomplete. 2nd down... Arturo Mendoza runs out of bounds after picking up 3 yards. 3rd down... Stone Snyder hits Teon Powell for a first down! 1st & 10 the Chiefs are stopped as time expires. However a penalty gives the Chiefs one last opportunity, an untimed down! Snyder airs it out, gets the ball down to the 1-yard line but the Trojan defense keeps the Chiefs out of the end zone and holds onto the comeback win! Midlothian knocks off Monacan 24-20 in what turned out to be one of the best games of the night!

Players of the Game