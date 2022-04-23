Trevor Keels entering NBA draft

Keels announced Saturday afternoon that he is leaving Duke after one season to pursue his NBA career.

Keels made quite the sretretnsh to begin his college career with 25 points in a season-opening win against Kentucky.

That was a highlight in what turned into an up-and-down freshman season for the 6-4, 221-pound guard.

Keels had other big-scoring performances, like 25- and 27-point games at Clemson and Pittsburgh, respectively, and he scored 19 in the Final Four loss to UNC. But other than his three 20-point games, Keels averaged 9.3 points in his other 33 games (he missed three because of an injury in January).

Keels made the second-most 3s (54) on the team, but shot 31.2%, which was sixth among Blue Devils who attempted at least 70 3s.

"I am appreciative of the support from my parents, family and also Coach Scheyer, Coach Amile and Coach C-Well," said Keels through a news release. "We've had some great conversations and I have been able to get some helpful feedback. Lastly, I have to thank Coach K for believing in me as a high school kid and allowing me to play a key role on his final team."

The Clinton, Md., native was one of three 5-star prospects in Duke’s Class of 2021, along with Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin. Banchero declared earlier this week, while Griffin is expected to declare soon.