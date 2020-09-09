VirginiaPreps - Trevor Keels cuts his list to a final three

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from the nation’s capital, Keels broke out last summer and winter, first on the travel circuit playing a year up with the Team Takeover program, and then with his Paul VI Catholic High squad. Blue bloods and national brands quickly made him a priority but now only three remain which is Duke , Villanova and Virginia .

The recruitment of Trevor Keels has not come without its mysterious turns thanks to priority attention from some of the nation’s best. On Wednesday, while a decision was not made, Keels did cut his list for the final time with just three remaining.

The face of Glenn Farello’s program that has produced a North Carolina and then Duke recruit consecutive years, Keels is one of the most polished guards in the sport. While he has improved in the athleticism category during the quarantine, he is valued greatest for his shot making abilities to 22-feet, secondary playmaking skills and underrated defensive qualities in which he is one of the best on the ball defenders in America.

Earlier in the spring, there was talk surrounding an early commitment from Keels. At the time, Villanova was the heavy favorite which would have made him Jay Wright’s latest recruiting win in the DMV. The Wildcats remain a team to beat, though Duke has made up major ground with the five-star in recent months. Virginia, a program that has invested years into the recruitment of Keels, rounds out his final three.

A timetable for a commitment has not been set but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if it were to be made before the end of the month. By picking Duke, the Blue Devils would be set to finish with the nation’s top class once again. Villanova could say the same thing if Keels were to reward the Wildcats for all of their hard work. If it were to be Virginia, he would become Tony Bennett’s highest rated recruit ever.