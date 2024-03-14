When Trevor Dorsey arrived at Peninsula Catholic – an intimate private school with an enrollment of less than 300 in Newport News, VA – there was not much of an expectation that the basketball program would be competing with some of the best around Tidewater.

By the end of his tenure in 2023-24, the Knights served notice that they can hang with some of the best of the best.

Dorsey closed the chapter on his time at PC, which saw the program go 136-84 overall in seven seasons under his direction, announcing his resignation this week. The decision was one that mainly had to do with his professional life, but plans to be coaching in a different capacity next winter.

“I got a new 9-5 job that’s going to allow me to work totally remote. I had a list of 12 states to choose from with Carolina the closest. So I am headed to Charlotte,” Dorsey told VirginiaPreps.com

Dorsey is a contracting officer for the U.S. Department of Defense. He’s leaving that post for a civilian agency to be a contracting officer for the U.S. General Services Administration.

In doing so, it gives Dorsey a flexible schedule that will allow him to continue coaching basketball. Next season, he will be on the sidelines at Charlotte Country Day, where he plans to be an assistant for a year and then hopes to look for a job as a Head Coach from there.

“I’ll still be able to coach in my new city and keep my friends and connections here in Hampton Roads. I’ll be able to go back-and-forth, see the people I love, and it’s a great opportunity,” said Dorsey, who graduated from Marshall University in 2007.

Dorsey, 42, led Peninsula Catholic to unprecedented success in his time there as they notched three straight 20+ win campaigns. That included victories this past winter over Woodside, the repeat VHSL Class 5 State Champion, and Lancaster, who won the VHSL Class 1 state title for a second straight year.

“I am really proud. We’ve had 19 kids in seven years go on to play at the next level. I think that’s what it’s all about. We’ve won a lot of games. We lost the State Semifinal to the State Champion in Miller. It has been an incredible ride with great kids, really good players and I can’t thank my staff enough. They’ve been tremendous,” Dorsey commented.

“We took a program that not many people knew about and went all across this country and won ballgames. I think the kids have had a great experience and I know I’ve been truly blessed to be their Head Coach the past seven years."



