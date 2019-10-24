Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 9 Games for 2019
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
7-0
|
W 51-7 over Oakton
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
7-0
|
W 45-7 over Woodbridge
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
6-1
|
W 24-6 over North Stafford
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
6-1
|
W 28-7 over Nansemond River
|
5
|
5
|
South County
|
7-0
|
W 35-20 over West Springfield
|
6
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
6-1
|
W 56-27 over W.T. Woodson
|
7
|
7
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
6-1
|
W 37-0 over Osbourn Park
|
8
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
7-1
|
W 45-7 over Mountain View
|
9
|
10
|
Patriot
|
6-1
|
W 35-8 over Osbourn
|
10
|
NR
|
Mount Vernon
|
6-1
|
W 24-10 over Centreville
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
7-0
|
W 44-14 over Woodgrove
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
7-0
|
W 61-0 over Wilson
|
4
|
4
|
Salem-VB
|
7-0
|
W 45-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
5
|
5
|
Woodside
|
8-0
|
W 47-3 over Kecoughtan
|
6
|
6
|
Manchester
|
6-1
|
W 35-8 over Midlothian
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
7-1
|
W 35-7 over Henrico
|
8
|
8
|
Deep Run
|
7-0
|
W 56-7 over Mills Godwin
|
9
|
NR
|
Indian River
|
5-2
|
W 20-14 over Deep Creek
|
10
|
NR
|
Briar Woods
|
5-2
|
W 56-6 over Freedom-SR
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
7-0
|
W 49-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
7-0
|
W 45-0 over Kettle Run
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
7-0
|
W 47-7 over Churchill, MD
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
8-0
|
W 41-14 over King George
|
6
|
7
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
7-0
|
W 50-21 over James Wood
|
7
|
5
|
Salem
|
6-1
|
L 14-49 to Martinsburg, WV
|
8
|
9
|
Monacan
|
6-1
|
W 55-28 over Powhatan
|
9
|
NR
|
Warhill
|
7-0
|
W 50-19 over Poquoson
|
10
|
NR
|
Lake Taylor
|
6-2
|
W 37-24 over Churchland
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
7-0
|
W 42-7 over Staunton River
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
7-0
|
W 35-20 over Dinwiddie
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
6-1
|
W 47-13 over Brookville
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
6-1
|
W 23-0 over Warwick
|
5
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
7-0
|
W 14-10 over Turner Ashby
|
6
|
6
|
York
|
7-0
|
W 28-0 over Jamestown
|
7
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
6-1
|
W 83-0 over Bruton
|
8
|
8
|
Magna Vista
|
6-1
|
W 41-0 over Patrick County
|
9
|
9
|
Goochland
|
6-1
|
W 35-6 over Nottoway
|
10
|
10
|
Norcom
|
5-2
|
W 52-0 over Granby
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Graham
|
5-2
|
W 51-12 over Virginia High
|
2
|
3
|
Stuarts Draft
|
7-0
|
W 49-10 over Wilson Memorial
|
3
|
4
|
Ridgeview
|
6-1
|
W 44-6 over John Battle
|
4
|
5
|
Radford
|
6-1
|
W 76-6 over Alleghany
|
5
|
1
|
Union
|
6-2
|
L 13-21 to Central-Wise
|
6
|
6
|
TJ-Richmond
|
6-1
|
W 21-0 over Caroline
|
7
|
7
|
Buckingham
|
6-1
|
W 55-12 over Randolph-Henry
|
8
|
8
|
Appomattox
|
5-2
|
W 54-19 over Dan River
|
9
|
9
|
Gretna
|
5-2
|
W 62-12 over Altavista
|
10
|
10
|
Luray
|
6-1
|
W 65-0 over Rappahannock County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
7-0
|
W 28-0 over Fort Defiance
|
2
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
6-1
|
W 45-14 over George Wythe
|
4
|
4
|
Narrows
|
7-0
|
W 61-28 over Eastern Montgomery
|
5
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
6-1
|
W 52-14 over Rural Retreat
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
6-1
|
W 32-12 over Colonial Beach
|
7
|
7
|
Washington & Lee
|
5-2
|
W 58-19 over Northumberland
|
8
|
9
|
King & Queen
|
7-0
|
W 21-19 over West Point
|
9
|
10
|
Sussex Central
|
6-1
|
W 30-0 over Franklin
|
10
|
NR
|
Thomas Walker
|
6-1
|
W 36-6 over Twin Valley
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.