Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 9 Games for 2019

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

7-0

W 51-7 over Oakton

2

2

Freedom-PW

7-0

W 45-7 over Woodbridge

3

3

Colonial Forge

6-1

W 24-6 over North Stafford

4

4

Oscar Smith

6-1

W 28-7 over Nansemond River

5

5

South County

7-0

W 35-20 over West Springfield

6

6

Lake Braddock

6-1

W 56-27 over W.T. Woodson

7

7

Stonewall Jackson

6-1

W 37-0 over Osbourn Park

8

8

Massaponax

7-1

W 45-7 over Mountain View

9

10

Patriot

6-1

W 35-8 over Osbourn

10

NR

Mount Vernon

6-1

W 24-10 over Centreville
Dropped Out: #9 Chantilly (6-1) fell to James Madison 31-7
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

7-0

Idle

2

2

Stone Bridge

7-0

W 44-14 over Woodgrove

3

3

Maury

7-0

W 61-0 over Wilson

4

4

Salem-VB

7-0

W 45-0 over Ocean Lakes

5

5

Woodside

8-0

W 47-3 over Kecoughtan

6

6

Manchester

6-1

W 35-8 over Midlothian

7

7

Varina

7-1

W 35-7 over Henrico

8

8

Deep Run

7-0

W 56-7 over Mills Godwin

9

NR

Indian River

5-2

W 20-14 over Deep Creek

10

NR

Briar Woods

5-2

W 56-6 over Freedom-SR
Dropped Out: #9 Deep Creek (6-1) fell to Indian River 20-14; #10 Mountain View (6-2) fell to Massaponax 45-7
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

E.C. Glass

7-0

W 49-0 over Liberty-Bedford

2

2

Louisa

7-0

W 45-0 over Kettle Run

3

3

Broad Run

7-0

W 47-7 over Churchill, MD

4

4

Tuscarora

6-1

Idle

5

6

Eastern View

8-0

W 41-14 over King George

6

7

Liberty-Bealeton

7-0

W 50-21 over James Wood

7

5

Salem

6-1

L 14-49 to Martinsburg, WV

8

9

Monacan

6-1

W 55-28 over Powhatan

9

NR

Warhill

7-0

W 50-19 over Poquoson

10

NR

Lake Taylor

6-2

W 37-24 over Churchland
Dropped Out: #8 Handley (6-1) fell to Sherando 34-31 in OT; #10 Churchland (6-2) fell to Lake Taylor 37-24
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

7-0

W 42-7 over Staunton River

2

2

Hopewell

7-0

W 35-20 over Dinwiddie

3

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-1

W 47-13 over Brookville

4

4

Phoebus

6-1

W 23-0 over Warwick

5

5

Spotswood

7-0

W 14-10 over Turner Ashby

6

6

York

7-0

W 28-0 over Jamestown

7

7

Lafayette

6-1

W 83-0 over Bruton

8

8

Magna Vista

6-1

W 41-0 over Patrick County

9

9

Goochland

6-1

W 35-6 over Nottoway

10

10

Norcom

5-2

W 52-0 over Granby
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Graham

5-2

W 51-12 over Virginia High

2

3

Stuarts Draft

7-0

W 49-10 over Wilson Memorial

3

4

Ridgeview

6-1

W 44-6 over John Battle

4

5

Radford

6-1

W 76-6 over Alleghany

5

1

Union

6-2

L 13-21 to Central-Wise

6

6

TJ-Richmond

6-1

W 21-0 over Caroline

7

7

Buckingham

6-1

W 55-12 over Randolph-Henry

8

8

Appomattox

5-2

W 54-19 over Dan River

9

9

Gretna

5-2

W 62-12 over Altavista

10

10

Luray

6-1

W 65-0 over Rappahannock County
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

7-0

W 28-0 over Fort Defiance

2

2

Patrick Henry-GS

7-0

Idle

3

3

Galax

6-1

W 45-14 over George Wythe

4

4

Narrows

7-0

W 61-28 over Eastern Montgomery

5

5

Chilhowie

6-1

W 52-14 over Rural Retreat

6

6

Essex

6-1

W 32-12 over Colonial Beach

7

7

Washington & Lee

5-2

W 58-19 over Northumberland

8

9

King & Queen

7-0

W 21-19 over West Point

9

10

Sussex Central

6-1

W 30-0 over Franklin

10

NR

Thomas Walker

6-1

W 36-6 over Twin Valley
Dropped Out: #8 George Wythe (5-2) fell to Galax 45-14


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.


