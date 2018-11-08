Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering 2018 Playoffs

The regular season came and went. It's now time for the playoffs. But before we start dissecting matchups and watching teams go toe-to-toe with the stakes of win-or-go-home, we take a moment to go over our final set of rankings for VHSL Football until the postseason concludes in December.

There are a total of 13 undefeated teams left in the state, and the absolute maximum we will have when the State Championships are done following the second weekend in December is five. That's because there are no unbeaten squads remaining in Class 3.

Represented the strongest with undefeated teams are Class 6 and Class 4, which have four apiece. Still unblemished in Class 6 are Manchester and Colonial Forge - who square off in the Region B title game - as well as Ocean Lakes and reigning three-time State Champ Westfield. Over in Class 4, Eastern View is amazingly a #4 seed in Region B and could see Louisa in the second round of the postseason, while Blacksburg and Lafayette still have a goose-egg in the loss column.

Highland Springs and Indian River, the two remaining undefeated teams in Class 5, could be on a collision course. If they advance, they would hook up in the State Semis on December 1st in Chesapeake. Broad Run would be undefeated if not for having to forfeit their first win of the season over Potomac Falls due to an ineligible player. East Rockingham and Goochland are the last undefeated teams standing in Class 2 and would also meet in the State Semis should they both get that far.

Chilhowie, which fell in last year's state title game to Riverheads, is the only unbeaten team in Class 1.

So there you have it ... and when the dust settles, is it possible there are no undefeated teams at all? It's possible, but not probable. Below you can see the Top Tens for all six divisions, plus click the hyperlink if you want to see more on a specific team we highlighted during our Preseason Top Ten Countdown...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

10-0

W 29-13 over Chantilly

2

2

Manchester

10-0

W 71-0 over George Wythe

3

3

Ocean Lakes

10-0

Idle

4

4

Colonial Forge

10-0

W 17-14 over North Stafford

5

5

Oscar Smith

9-1

W 49-10 over King's Fork

6

6

Freedom-PW

9-1

W 50-7 over Colgan

7

8

Hayfield

9-1

W 39-14 over Oakton

8

10

Madison

8-2

W 14-0 over Centreville

9

9

Thomas Dale

8-2

W 28-20 over Prince George

10

NR

W.T. Woodson

9-1

W 37-0 over Fairfax
Dropped Out: #7 Centreville fell to #10 Madison 14-0
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

10-0

W 33-12 over Varina

2

2

Indian River

10-0

W 45-0 over Western Branch

3

3

Broad Run

9-1

W 26-20 over Stone Bridge

4

5

Henrico

8-1

W 44-0 over Armstrong

5

4

Stone Bridge

8-2

L 20-26 to Broad Run

6

7

Massaponax

9-1

W 24-14 over Mountain View

7

6

Varina

8-2

L 12-33 to Highland Springs

8

8

Maury

9-1

W 54-0 over Granby

9

9

North Stafford

7-2

L 14-17 to Colonial Forge

10

10

Salem

8-2

W 28-0 over Green Run
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Sherando

9-1

W 41-14 over Millbrook

2

2

Lafayette

9-0

W 76-7 over Grafton

3

3

Eastern View

10-0

W 55-0 over King George

4

4

Blacksburg

10-0

W 35-0 over Christiansburg

5

5

Dinwiddie

9-1

W 35-0 over Colonial Heights

6

6

Lake Taylor

9-1

W 42-0 over Booker T. Washington

7

7

Louisa

10-0

W 35-7 over Fluvanna

8

8

E.C. Glass

9-1

W 42-13 over Amherst

9

9

Salem

7-3

W 21-10 over Pulaski County

10

10

Woodgrove

7-2

W 35-10 over Loudoun Valley
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Phoebus

9-1

W 43-0 over Menchville

2

2

Hopewell

8-1

W 61-7 over Meadowbrook

3

3

Lord Botetourt

8-2

W 68-26 over William Fleming

4

4

Northside

9-1

W 28-14 over William Byrd

5

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

9-1

W 59-48 over Jefferson Forest

6

6

Spotswood

9-1

W 10-3 over Fort Defiance

7

7

Western Albemarle

8-2

W 35-10 over Albemarle

8

9

Abingdon

8-2

W 26-8 over Lee

9

10

Brookville

7-3

W 23-6 over Liberty Christian

10

NR

Norcom

6-4

W 26-0 over Wilson
Dropped Out: #8 Booker T. Washington fell to Lake Taylor 42-0
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

East Rockingham

10-0

W 56-19 over Luray

2

2

Appomattox

9-1

W 52-0 over Altavista

3

3

Graham

9-1

W 25-12 over Marion

4

5

Goochland

10-0

W 17-12 over Amelia

5

6

Central-Woodstock

9-1

W 55-14 over Strasburg

6

7

Ridgeview

9-1

W 58-13 over Honaker

7

10

Radford

9-1

W 17-7 over Glenvar

8

4

Glenvar

9-1

L 7-17 to Radford

9

8

Amelia

9-1

L 12-17 to Goochland

10

7

Poquoson

7-3

L 10-13 to York
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Chilhowie

10-0

W 52-0 over Holston

2

2

Riverheads

9-1

W 56-0 over Page County

3

3

Galax

8-2

W 34-16 over Grayson County

4

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

9-1

W 43-0 over Northwood

5

6

Franklin

9-1

W 13-12 over Southampton

6

4

Narrows

8-2

L 34-35 to Parry McCluer

7

8

J.I. Burton

8-2

W 42-0 over Thomas Walker

8

9

Northumberland

9-1

W 43-16 over Lancaster

9

10

Essex

7-3

W 34-20 over Rappahannock

10

7

Rappahannock

8-2

L 20-34 to Essex


