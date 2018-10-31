We turn the calendar from October to November with one week remaining in the regular season. Four schools around Virginia - Westfield (Class 6), Highland Springs (Class 5), Salem (Class 4) and Appomattox (Class 2) - will be attempting the rare four-peat as State Champs. Two of them in Westfield and Highland Springs have stayed in the No. 1 spot all year long.

Big showdowns for this weekend include the 'Battle of the Burn' moved up to Thursday night with Class 5 contenders Stone Bridge and Broad Run as well as undefeated Colonial Forge taking on North Stafford, plus an unbeaten showdown at the Class 2 level between Goochland and surprising Amelia.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...



