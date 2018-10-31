Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering November 2018

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
We turn the calendar from October to November with one week remaining in the regular season. Four schools around Virginia - Westfield (Class 6), Highland Springs (Class 5), Salem (Class 4) and Appomattox (Class 2) - will be attempting the rare four-peat as State Champs. Two of them in Westfield and Highland Springs have stayed in the No. 1 spot all year long.

Big showdowns for this weekend include the 'Battle of the Burn' moved up to Thursday night with Class 5 contenders Stone Bridge and Broad Run as well as undefeated Colonial Forge taking on North Stafford, plus an unbeaten showdown at the Class 2 level between Goochland and surprising Amelia.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

9-0

W 57-0 over West Potomac

2

2

Manchester

9-0

W 70-0 over Hermitage

3

3

Ocean Lakes

10-0

W 42-0 over Princess Anne

4

4

Colonial Forge

9-0

W 41-6 over Mountain View

5

5

Oscar Smith

8-1

W 38-0 over Western Branch

6

6

Freedom-PW

8-1

W 27-0 over Gar-Field

7

7

Centreville

8-1

W 49-14 over Chantilly

8

8

Hayfield

8-1

W 53-14 over Annandale

9

10

Thomas Dale

7-2

W 30-10 over Granby

10

NR

Madison

7-2

W 42-14 over Oakton
Dropped Out: #9 Cox fell to Salem-Virginia Beach 24-22
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

9-0

W 51-0 over PH-Ashland

2

2

Indian River

9-0

W 49-0 over Grassfield

3

3

Broad Run

8-1

W 20-0 over Briar Woods

4

4

Stone Bridge

8-1

W 41-0 over Freedom-South Riding

5

5

Henrico

7-1

W 20-0 over Briar Woods

6

6

Varina

8-1

W 35-0 over Atlee

7

7

Massaponax

8-1

Idle

8

8

Maury

8-1

Idle

9

9

North Stafford

7-1

W 20-0 over Briar Woods

10

NR

Salem-VB

7-2

W 24-22 over Cox
Dropped Out: #10 Tuscarora fell to John Champe 28-27 in OT
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Sherando

8-1

W 49-6 over Fauquier

2

3

Lafayette

8-0

W 13-3 over Poquoson

3

4

Eastern View

9-0

W 49-7 over James Monroe

4

5

Blacksburg

8-0

Idle

5

2

Dinwiddie

8-1

L 0-7 to Hopewell

6

6

Lake Taylor

8-1

W 65-20 over Churchland

7

7

Louisa

9-0

W 48-12 over Charlottesville

8

9

E.C. Glass

8-1

W 35-0 over Liberty Christian

9

10

Salem

6-3

W 49-14 over Hidden Valley

10

NR

Woodgrove

6-2

W 27-6 over Loudoun County
Dropped Out: #8 Loudoun County fell to Woodgrove 27-6
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Phoebus

8-1

W 38-14 over Kecoughtan; W 35-12 over Heritage-NN

2

2

Hopewell

7-1

W 7-0 over Dinwiddie

3

3

Lord Botetourt

7-2

W 34-16 over William Byrd

4

4

Northside

8-1

Idle

5

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

8-1

W 54-28 over Amherst County

6

6

Spotswood

8-1

W 28-13 over Harrisonburg

7

8

Western Albemarle

7-2

W 21-7 over Fluvanna

8

9

Booker T. Washington

6-3

Idle

9

NR

Abingdon

7-2

W 35-17 over Union

10

7

Brookville

6-3

L 21-27 to Liberty-Bedford
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

East Rockingham

9-0

W 54-14 over Wilson Memorial

2

3

Appomattox

8-1

W 24-0 over Colonial Heights

3

4

Graham

8-1

W 41-10 over Fort Chiswell

4

5

Glenvar

9-0

Idle

5

6

Goochland

9-0

W 38-8 over Prince Edward

6

1

Central-Woodstock

8-1

L 19-35 to Riverheads

7

8

Ridgeview

8-1

W 47-14 over Pike County (KY)

8

10

Amelia

9-0

W 46-0 over Nottoway; W 52-14 over Randolph-Henry

9

7

Poquoson

7-2

L 3-13 to Lafayette

10

NR

Radford

8-1

W 38-7 over Carroll County
Dropped Out: #9 Union fell to Abingdon 35-17
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Chilhowie

9-0

W 46-23 over PH-Glade Spring

2

2

Riverheads

8-1

W 35-19 over Central-Woodstock

3

3

Galax

7-2

W 61-7 over Bland County

4

4

Narrows

8-1

W 49-6 over Bath County

5

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

8-1

L 23-46 to Chilhowie

6

6

Franklin

8-1

W 33-8 over Windsor

7

8

Rappahannock

8-1

W 28-8 over Northumberland

8

10

J.I. Burton

7-2

W 41-0 over Rye Cove

9

7

Northumberland

8-1

L 8-28 to Rappahannock; W 28-6 over Northampton

10

NR

Essex

6-3

W 44-6 over Washington & Lee
Dropped Out: #9 West Point fell to King William 16-6


