Top Ten Rankings - Entering November 2018
We turn the calendar from October to November with one week remaining in the regular season. Four schools around Virginia - Westfield (Class 6), Highland Springs (Class 5), Salem (Class 4) and Appomattox (Class 2) - will be attempting the rare four-peat as State Champs. Two of them in Westfield and Highland Springs have stayed in the No. 1 spot all year long.
Big showdowns for this weekend include the 'Battle of the Burn' moved up to Thursday night with Class 5 contenders Stone Bridge and Broad Run as well as undefeated Colonial Forge taking on North Stafford, plus an unbeaten showdown at the Class 2 level between Goochland and surprising Amelia.
Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 57-0 over West Potomac
|
2
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 70-0 over Hermitage
|
3
|
3
|
10-0
|
W 42-0 over Princess Anne
|
4
|
4
|
9-0
|
W 41-6 over Mountain View
|
5
|
5
|
8-1
|
W 38-0 over Western Branch
|
6
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 27-0 over Gar-Field
|
7
|
7
|
8-1
|
W 49-14 over Chantilly
|
8
|
8
|
Hayfield
|
8-1
|
W 53-14 over Annandale
|
9
|
10
|
7-2
|
W 30-10 over Granby
|
10
|
NR
|
Madison
|
7-2
|
W 42-14 over Oakton
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 51-0 over PH-Ashland
|
2
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 49-0 over Grassfield
|
3
|
3
|
8-1
|
W 20-0 over Briar Woods
|
4
|
4
|
8-1
|
W 41-0 over Freedom-South Riding
|
5
|
5
|
7-1
|
W 20-0 over Briar Woods
|
6
|
6
|
Varina
|
8-1
|
W 35-0 over Atlee
|
7
|
7
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Maury
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
7-1
|
W 20-0 over Briar Woods
|
10
|
NR
|
Salem-VB
|
7-2
|
W 24-22 over Cox
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
8-1
|
W 49-6 over Fauquier
|
2
|
3
|
8-0
|
W 13-3 over Poquoson
|
3
|
4
|
9-0
|
W 49-7 over James Monroe
|
4
|
5
|
Blacksburg
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
2
|
8-1
|
L 0-7 to Hopewell
|
6
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 65-20 over Churchland
|
7
|
7
|
Louisa
|
9-0
|
W 48-12 over Charlottesville
|
8
|
9
|
8-1
|
W 35-0 over Liberty Christian
|
9
|
10
|
6-3
|
W 49-14 over Hidden Valley
|
10
|
NR
|
Woodgrove
|
6-2
|
W 27-6 over Loudoun County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
8-1
|
W 38-14 over Kecoughtan; W 35-12 over Heritage-NN
|
2
|
2
|
7-1
|
W 7-0 over Dinwiddie
|
3
|
3
|
7-2
|
W 34-16 over William Byrd
|
4
|
4
|
Northside
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
8-1
|
W 54-28 over Amherst County
|
6
|
6
|
Spotswood
|
8-1
|
W 28-13 over Harrisonburg
|
7
|
8
|
Western Albemarle
|
7-2
|
W 21-7 over Fluvanna
|
8
|
9
|
Booker T. Washington
|
6-3
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
Abingdon
|
7-2
|
W 35-17 over Union
|
10
|
7
|
6-3
|
L 21-27 to Liberty-Bedford
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 54-14 over Wilson Memorial
|
2
|
3
|
8-1
|
W 24-0 over Colonial Heights
|
3
|
4
|
8-1
|
W 41-10 over Fort Chiswell
|
4
|
5
|
9-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
9-0
|
W 38-8 over Prince Edward
|
6
|
1
|
8-1
|
L 19-35 to Riverheads
|
7
|
8
|
8-1
|
W 47-14 over Pike County (KY)
|
8
|
10
|
Amelia
|
9-0
|
W 46-0 over Nottoway; W 52-14 over Randolph-Henry
|
9
|
7
|
7-2
|
L 3-13 to Lafayette
|
10
|
NR
|
Radford
|
8-1
|
W 38-7 over Carroll County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 46-23 over PH-Glade Spring
|
2
|
2
|
8-1
|
W 35-19 over Central-Woodstock
|
3
|
3
|
7-2
|
W 61-7 over Bland County
|
4
|
4
|
8-1
|
W 49-6 over Bath County
|
5
|
5
|
8-1
|
L 23-46 to Chilhowie
|
6
|
6
|
Franklin
|
8-1
|
W 33-8 over Windsor
|
7
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
8-1
|
W 28-8 over Northumberland
|
8
|
10
|
J.I. Burton
|
7-2
|
W 41-0 over Rye Cove
|
9
|
7
|
Northumberland
|
8-1
|
L 8-28 to Rappahannock; W 28-6 over Northampton
|
10
|
NR
|
6-3
|
W 44-6 over Washington & Lee
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.