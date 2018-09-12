Top Ten Rankings - Entering Hurricane Florence Weekend
With Hurricane Florence approaching the East Coast, administrators have been plenty busy in shifting the schedule around to try to get games in, or in some cases, upcoming matchups have been pushed back. That means some teas will be playing two games in a five or six day period.
As far as the Top Tens go, we have only five teams falling out among the 60 that are ranked. The biggest shakeup we find is in Class 3, where the likes of previously ranked No. 7 James Monroe, No. 9 Abingdon and No. 10 Monticello all lost.
Ther'e new No. 1 in Class 4 with defending three-time State Champ Salem falling to Dinwiddie on the road.
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 47-0 over Great Bridge
|
3
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Cosby
|
4
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Osbourn Park
|
5
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 49-21 over Tallwood
|
6
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Grassfield
|
7
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 45-0 over Granby
|
8
|
9
|
3-0
|
W 26-14 over South County
|
9
|
10
|
2-1
|
W 37-7 over Hermitage
|
10
|
NR
|
James Madison
|
3-0
|
W 35-7 over West Potomac
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 70-0 over Meadowbrook
|
2
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 70-3 over Lake Braddock
|
3
|
3
|
2-1
|
W 33-7 over Woodgrove
|
4
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Lakeland
|
5
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 51-3 over Hanover
|
6
|
6
|
3-0
|
W 28-14 over Potomac
|
7
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 59-22 over Deep Run
|
8
|
9
|
Varina
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Matoaca
|
9
|
8
|
3-0
|
W 13-7 over First Colonial
|
10
|
10
|
2-1
|
W 30-7 over T.C. Williams
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 55-6 over Broadway
|
2
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 42-28 over Freedom-PW
|
3
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 27-20 over Salem
|
4
|
1
|
2-1
|
L 20-27 to Dinwiddie
|
5
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 42-6 over Smithfield
|
6
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 49-14 over Orange County
|
7
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 40-0 over Western Branch
|
8
|
9
|
3-0
|
W 41-20 over Franklin County
|
9
|
10
|
Blacksburg
|
3-0
|
W 36-7 over Amherst
|
10
|
NR
|
Jefferson Forest
|
3-0
|
W 27-21 over GW-Danville
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
1-0
|
W 54-0 over Denbigh
|
3
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 61-3 over Waynesboro
|
4
|
4
|
2-1
|
W 35-16 over Western Albemarle
|
5
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 56-6 over Bruton
|
6
|
6
|
Northside
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Hidden Valley
|
7
|
8
|
2-1
|
W 33-14 over Appomattox
|
8
|
NR
|
Rockbridge County
|
2-1
|
W 42-0 over Alleghany
|
9
|
NR
|
Petersburg
|
2-0
|
W 50-8 over George Wythe
|
10
|
NR
|
1-1
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 40-17 over R.E. Lee-Staunton
|
3
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 37-0 over Jamestown
|
4
|
2
|
2-1
|
L 14-33 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
5
|
5
|
2-1
|
W 28-13 over Giles
|
6
|
6
|
3-0
|
W 41-12 over Cave Spring
|
7
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 58-0 over Central-Lunenburg
|
8
|
8
|
3-0
|
W 54-0 over Central-Wise
|
9
|
10
|
Union
|
3-0
|
W 34-7 over Lethcer County Central (KY)
|
10
|
NR
|
Gretna
|
3-0
|
W 42-17 over Nottoway
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 51-6 over Stuarts Draft
|
2
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 51-0 over Twin Springs
|
3
|
3
|
2-1
|
W 30-7 over Carroll County
|
4
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 48-6 over Montcalm (WV)
|
5
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 38-12 over Patrick County
|
6
|
6
|
Franklin
|
3-0
|
W 40-26 over Colonial Beach
|
7
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 53-46 over Eastside
|
8
|
8
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
NR
|
Honaker
|
3-0
|
W 47-8 over Twin Valley
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.