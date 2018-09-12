With Hurricane Florence approaching the East Coast, administrators have been plenty busy in shifting the schedule around to try to get games in, or in some cases, upcoming matchups have been pushed back. That means some teas will be playing two games in a five or six day period.

As far as the Top Tens go, we have only five teams falling out among the 60 that are ranked. The biggest shakeup we find is in Class 3, where the likes of previously ranked No. 7 James Monroe, No. 9 Abingdon and No. 10 Monticello all lost.

Ther'e new No. 1 in Class 4 with defending three-time State Champ Salem falling to Dinwiddie on the road.



