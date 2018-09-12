Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering Hurricane Florence Weekend

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
With Hurricane Florence approaching the East Coast, administrators have been plenty busy in shifting the schedule around to try to get games in, or in some cases, upcoming matchups have been pushed back. That means some teas will be playing two games in a five or six day period.

As far as the Top Tens go, we have only five teams falling out among the 60 that are ranked. The biggest shakeup we find is in Class 3, where the likes of previously ranked No. 7 James Monroe, No. 9 Abingdon and No. 10 Monticello all lost.

Ther'e new No. 1 in Class 4 with defending three-time State Champ Salem falling to Dinwiddie on the road.


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

2-0

Idle

2

2

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 47-0 over Great Bridge

3

3

Manchester

2-0

W 49-6 over Cosby

4

4

Woodbridge

2-0

W 35-0 over Osbourn Park

5

5

Ocean Lakes

3-0

W 49-21 over Tallwood

6

7

Colonial Forge

3-0

W 28-0 over Grassfield

7

8

Cox

2-0

W 45-0 over Granby

8

9

Centreville

3-0

W 26-14 over South County

9

10

Thomas Dale

2-1

W 37-7 over Hermitage

10

NR

James Madison

3-0

W 35-7 over West Potomac
Dropped Out: #6 Freedom fell to Lake Taylor 42-28
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

3-0

W 70-0 over Meadowbrook

2

2

Stone Bridge

2-0

W 70-3 over Lake Braddock

3

3

Broad Run

2-1

W 33-7 over Woodgrove

4

4

Indian River

2-0

W 41-0 over Lakeland

5

5

Massaponax

3-0

W 51-3 over Hanover

6

6

North Stafford

3-0

W 28-14 over Potomac

7

7

Henrico

2-0

W 59-22 over Deep Run

8

9

Varina

3-0

W 48-0 over Matoaca

9

8

Salem-VB

3-0

W 13-7 over First Colonial

10

10

Tuscarora

2-1

W 30-7 over T.C. Williams
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Sherando

3-0

W 55-6 over Broadway

2

3

Lake Taylor

2-0

W 42-28 over Freedom-PW

3

4

Dinwiddie

3-0

W 27-20 over Salem

4

1

Salem

2-1

L 20-27 to Dinwiddie

5

6

Lafayette

2-0

W 42-6 over Smithfield

6

7

Eastern View

3-0

W 49-14 over Orange County

7

8

King's Fork

2-0

W 40-0 over Western Branch

8

9

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 41-20 over Franklin County

9

10

Blacksburg

3-0

W 36-7 over Amherst

10

NR

Jefferson Forest

3-0

W 27-21 over GW-Danville
Dropped Out: #5 GW-Danville fell to Jefferson Forest 27-21
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Hopewell

2-0

Idle

2

2

Phoebus

1-0

W 54-0 over Denbigh

3

3

Brookville

2-0

W 61-3 over Waynesboro

4

4

Lord Botetourt

2-1

W 35-16 over Western Albemarle

5

5

York

2-0

W 56-6 over Bruton

6

6

Northside

3-0

W 28-0 over Hidden Valley

7

8

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

W 33-14 over Appomattox

8

NR

Rockbridge County

2-1

W 42-0 over Alleghany

9

NR

Petersburg

2-0

W 50-8 over George Wythe

10

NR

Magna Vista

1-1

Idle
Dropped Out: #7 James Monroe fell to Mountain View 35-0; #9 Abingdon fell to Pulaski County 42-14; #10 Monticello fell to Turner Ashby 32-25 in OT
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Central-Woodstock

2-0

Idle

2

3

East Rockingham

3-0

W 40-17 over R.E. Lee-Staunton

3

4

Poquoson

2-0

W 37-0 over Jamestown

4

2

Appomattox

2-1

L 14-33 to Heritage-Lynchburg

5

5

Graham

2-1

W 28-13 over Giles

6

6

Glenvar

3-0

W 41-12 over Cave Spring

7

7

Goochland

3-0

W 58-0 over Central-Lunenburg

8

8

Ridgeview

3-0

W 54-0 over Central-Wise

9

10

Union

3-0

W 34-7 over Lethcer County Central (KY)

10

NR

Gretna

3-0

W 42-17 over Nottoway
Dropped Out: #9 Robert E. Lee-Staunton fell to #3 East Rockingham 40-17
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

2-0

W 51-6 over Stuarts Draft

2

2

Chilhowie

3-0

W 51-0 over Twin Springs

3

3

Galax

2-1

W 30-7 over Carroll County

4

4

Narrows

3-0

W 48-6 over Montcalm (WV)

5

5

William Campbell

3-0

W 38-12 over Patrick County

6

6

Franklin

3-0

W 40-26 over Colonial Beach

7

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

3-0

W 53-46 over Eastside

8

8

Washington & Lee

2-0

Idle

9

10

Northumberland

1-0

Idle

10

NR

Honaker

3-0

W 47-8 over Twin Valley
Dropped Out: #9 Essex fell to King William 30-6


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

