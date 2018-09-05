Top Ten Rankings - Entering 9-7-18 Weekend Games
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 24-12 over South County
|
2
|
2
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
1-0
|
W 75-0 over Riverbend
|
4
|
4
|
1-0
|
W 61-0 over Osbourn
|
5
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 28-0 over First Colonial
|
6
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 34-19 over Stonewall Jackson
|
7
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 45-7 over Albemarle
|
8
|
9
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
2-0
|
W 14-0 over John Champe
|
10
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
1-1
|
L 20-36 to L.C. Bird
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 36-6 over Woodside
|
2
|
2
|
1-0
|
W 42-6 over Loudoun Valley
|
3
|
3
|
1-1 *
|
W 23-7 over Tuscarora
|
4
|
4
|
1-0
|
W 53-26 over Norview
|
5
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 27-6 over Woodgrove
|
6
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 55-14 over Briar Woods
|
7
|
8
|
1-0
|
W 68-0 over Hermitage
|
8
|
10
|
2-0
|
W 19-6 over Princess Anne
|
9
|
NR
|
Varina
|
2-0
|
W 51-6 over Meadowbrook
|
10
|
5
|
1-1
|
L 7-23 to Broad Run
* Broad Run's win over Potomac Falls in the opener was ruled a forfeit due to the usage of an ineligible player.
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 17-3 over Franklin County
|
2
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 42-6 over Jefferson (WV)
|
3
|
3
|
1-0
|
W 50-15 over Western Branch
|
4
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 57-24 over Smithfield
|
5
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 56-7 over Amherst
|
6
|
6
|
1-0
|
W 49-12 over Norcom
|
7
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 66-14 over Turner Ashby
|
8
|
8
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
2-0
|
W 45-0 over Halifax County
|
10
|
NR
|
Blacksburg
|
2-0
|
W 45-35 over Lord Botetourt
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Tabb
|
2
|
3
|
0-0
|
Game vs. Heritage Suspended due to weather
|
3
|
5
|
1-0
|
W 52-0 over PH-Roanoke
|
4
|
1
|
1-1
|
L 35-45 to Blacksburg
|
5
|
6
|
1-0
|
W 39-16 over Gloucester
|
6
|
9
|
Northside
|
2-0
|
W 61-26 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
7
|
10
|
1-1
|
W 45-20 over Charlottesville
|
8
|
4
|
1-1
|
L 26-61 to Northside
|
9
|
NR
|
Abingdon
|
2-0
|
W 45-13 over Gate City
|
10
|
NR
|
Monticello
|
1-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg
|
2
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 35-7 over Rustburg
|
3
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 48-13 over Madison County
|
4
|
4
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
1-1
|
W 41-19 over Tazewell
|
6
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 28-14 over Covington
|
7
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 38-7 over Fork Union Prep
|
8
|
10
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over Shelby Valley (KY)
|
9
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 40-35 over Rockbridge
|
10
|
NR
|
Union
|
2-0
|
W 42-28 over Richlands
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
1-0
|
W 49-6 over Bath County
|
2
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 49-14 over J.I. Burton
|
3
|
4
|
1-1
|
W 41-21 over Radford
|
4
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 36-6 over Bland Count
|
5
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 41-21 over Central-Lunenburg
|
6
|
9
|
Franklin
|
2-0
|
W 40-22 over Essex
|
7
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 48-13 over Rye Cove
|
8
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 71-6 over Mathews
|
9
|
3
|
1-1
|
L 22-40 to Franklin
|
10
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Game vs. Northampton Suspended due to weather
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.