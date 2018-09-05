Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering 9-7-18 Weekend Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

2-0

W 24-12 over South County

2

2

Oscar Smith

1-0

Idle

3

3

Manchester

1-0

W 75-0 over Riverbend

4

4

Woodbridge

1-0

W 61-0 over Osbourn

5

6

Ocean Lakes

2-0

W 28-0 over First Colonial

6

7

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 34-19 over Stonewall Jackson

7

8

Colonial Forge

2-0

W 45-7 over Albemarle

8

9

Cox

1-0

Idle

9

10

Centreville

2-0

W 14-0 over John Champe

10

5

Thomas Dale

1-1

L 20-36 to L.C. Bird
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

2-0

W 36-6 over Woodside

2

2

Stone Bridge

1-0

W 42-6 over Loudoun Valley

3

3

Broad Run

1-1 *

W 23-7 over Tuscarora

4

4

Indian River

1-0

W 53-26 over Norview

5

6

Massaponax

2-0

W 27-6 over Woodgrove

6

7

North Stafford

2-0

W 55-14 over Briar Woods

7

8

Henrico

1-0

W 68-0 over Hermitage

8

10

Salem-VB

2-0

W 19-6 over Princess Anne

9

NR

Varina

2-0

W 51-6 over Meadowbrook

10

5

Tuscarora

1-1

L 7-23 to Broad Run
Dropped Out: #9 Nansemond River fell to Maury 16-15

* Broad Run's win over Potomac Falls in the opener was ruled a forfeit due to the usage of an ineligible player.


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Salem

2-0

W 17-3 over Franklin County

2

2

Sherando

2-0

W 42-6 over Jefferson (WV)

3

3

Lake Taylor

1-0

W 50-15 over Western Branch

4

4

Dinwiddie

2-0

W 57-24 over Smithfield

5

5

GW-Danville

2-0

W 56-7 over Amherst

6

6

Lafayette

1-0

W 49-12 over Norcom

7

7

Eastern View

2-0

W 66-14 over Turner Ashby

8

8

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

9

10

E.C. Glass

2-0

W 45-0 over Halifax County

10

NR

Blacksburg

2-0

W 45-35 over Lord Botetourt
Dropped Out: #9 Woodgrove fell to Massaponax 27-6
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Hopewell

2-0

W 41-0 over Tabb

2

3

Phoebus

0-0

Game vs. Heritage Suspended due to weather

3

5

Brookville

1-0

W 52-0 over PH-Roanoke

4

1

Lord Botetourt

1-1

L 35-45 to Blacksburg

5

6

York

1-0

W 39-16 over Gloucester

6

9

Northside

2-0

W 61-26 over Heritage-Lynchburg

7

10

James Monroe

1-1

W 45-20 over Charlottesville

8

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-1

L 26-61 to Northside

9

NR

Abingdon

2-0

W 45-13 over Gate City

10

NR

Monticello

1-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #7 Magna Vista fell to Jefferson Forest 30-12; #8 Norcom fell to Lafayette 49-12
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 42-0 over Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg

2

2

Appomattox

2-0

W 35-7 over Rustburg

3

3

East Rockingham

2-0

W 48-13 over Madison County

4

4

Poquoson

1-0

Idle

5

5

Graham

1-1

W 41-19 over Tazewell

6

6

Glenvar

2-0

W 28-14 over Covington

7

7

Goochland

2-0

W 38-7 over Fork Union Prep

8

10

Ridgeview

2-0

W 49-0 over Shelby Valley (KY)

9

8

Robert E. Lee-Staunton

2-0

W 40-35 over Rockbridge

10

NR

Union

2-0

W 42-28 over Richlands
Dropped Out: #9 Richlands fell to Union 42-28
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

1-0

W 49-6 over Bath County

2

2

Chilhowie

2-0

W 49-14 over J.I. Burton

3

4

Galax

1-1

W 41-21 over Radford

4

5

Narrows

2-0

W 36-6 over Bland Count

5

6

William Campbell

2-0

W 41-21 over Central-Lunenburg

6

9

Franklin

2-0

W 40-22 over Essex

7

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

2-0

W 48-13 over Rye Cove

8

8

Washington & Lee

2-0

W 71-6 over Mathews

9

3

Essex

1-1

L 22-40 to Franklin

10

10

Northumberland

1-0

Game vs. Northampton Suspended due to weather


