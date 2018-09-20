Top Ten Rankings - Entering 9-21-18 Weekend Games
We're almost at a return to normalcy with the High School Football schedule in Virginia following Hurricane Florence. With a chunk of games being played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week that were rescheduled due to the weather, we decided to push our usual Top Ten Rankings back a bit to include those games before unveiling them as teams get set to take the field on the third Friday of September.
Several teams are still in the process of making up games come this Saturday, next Monday and on other dates in the near future. There are also schools that have the very realistic scenario of only playing nine games this year.
Only one team ranked No. 1 in its division - Riverheads - fell from their perch. Most of the Top Tens retain the same group of schools, though Class 3 sees two teams drop out and two new ones enter the fray.
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 31-13 over Stonewall Jackson
|
2
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 37-7 over Grassfield
|
3
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 62-9 over Monacan
|
4
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 34-7 over Battlefield
|
5
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 9-0 over Salem-VB
|
6
|
6
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over C.D. Hylton
|
7
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 28-14 over Green Run
|
8
|
8
|
4-0
|
W 45-14 over Forest Park
|
9
|
9
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
NR
|
W.T. Woodson
|
4-0
|
W 42-20 over Yorktown
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Riverbend
|
2
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 49-21 over Madison
|
3
|
3
|
3-1
|
W 21-13 over John Champe
|
4
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 48-2 over Great Bridge
|
5
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over Matoaca
|
6
|
6
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Varina
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Hermitage
|
9
|
NR
|
L.C. Bird
|
4-0
|
W 40-20 over James River
|
10
|
9
|
3-1
|
L 0-9 to Ocean Lakes
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 56-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
2
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 49-35 over Maury
|
3
|
3
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
5
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
4-0
|
W 45-0 over Brentsville District
|
6
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 30-0 over Hickory
|
7
|
8
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
9
|
Blacksburg
|
4-0
|
W 49-17 over Richlands
|
9
|
10
|
Jefferson Forest
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
4
|
Salem
|
2-2
|
L 27-35 to Northside
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 35-7 over Harrisonburg
|
4
|
4
|
3-1
|
W 66-6 over Rockbridge
|
5
|
6
|
Northside
|
4-0
|
W 35-27 over Salem
|
6
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Tabb in OT
|
7
|
7
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
9
|
Petersburg
|
3-0
|
W 50-21 over James Monroe
|
9
|
NR
|
Liberty-Bedford
|
3-0
|
W 46-7 over Staunton River
|
10
|
NR
|
Booker T.
|
3-1
|
W 23-13 over Wilson
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 28-0 over Riverheads
|
3
|
3
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
4-0
|
W 36-12 over Grayson County
|
7
|
7
|
4-0
|
W 30-13 over Nottoway
|
8
|
8
|
4-0
|
W 27-14 over Union
|
9
|
NR
|
King William
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
9
|
Union
|
3-1
|
L 14-27 to Ridgeview
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 39-0 over George Wythe
|
2
|
3
|
3-1
|
W 42-0 over Rural Retreat
|
3
|
1
|
2-1
|
L 0-28 to East Rockingham
|
4
|
5
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Franklin
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
4
|
3-1
|
L 7-12 to Giles
|
7
|
7
|
4-0
|
W 52-24 over Twin Springs
|
8
|
9
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
Rappahannock
|
3-0
|
W 16-0 over Washington & Lee
|
10
|
10
|
Honaker
|
3-0
|
Idle
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.