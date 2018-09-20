Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering 9-21-18 Weekend Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

We're almost at a return to normalcy with the High School Football schedule in Virginia following Hurricane Florence. With a chunk of games being played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week that were rescheduled due to the weather, we decided to push our usual Top Ten Rankings back a bit to include those games before unveiling them as teams get set to take the field on the third Friday of September.

Several teams are still in the process of making up games come this Saturday, next Monday and on other dates in the near future. There are also schools that have the very realistic scenario of only playing nine games this year.

Only one team ranked No. 1 in its division - Riverheads - fell from their perch. Most of the Top Tens retain the same group of schools, though Class 3 sees two teams drop out and two new ones enter the fray.


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

3-0

W 31-13 over Stonewall Jackson

2

2

Oscar Smith

3-0

W 37-7 over Grassfield

3

3

Manchester

3-0

W 62-9 over Monacan

4

4

Woodbridge

3-0

W 34-7 over Battlefield

5

5

Ocean Lakes

4-0

W 9-0 over Salem-VB

6

6

Colonial Forge

4-0

W 42-14 over C.D. Hylton

7

7

Cox

3-0

W 28-14 over Green Run

8

8

Centreville

4-0

W 45-14 over Forest Park

9

9

Thomas Dale

2-1

Idle

10

NR

W.T. Woodson

4-0

W 42-20 over Yorktown
Dropped Out: #10 Madison fell to Stone Bridge 49-21
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

4-0

W 42-0 over Riverbend

2

2

Stone Bridge

3-0

W 49-21 over Madison

3

3

Broad Run

3-1

W 21-13 over John Champe

4

4

Indian River

3-0

W 48-2 over Great Bridge

5

5

Massaponax

4-0

W 42-14 over Matoaca

6

6

North Stafford

3-0

Idle

7

7

Henrico

2-0

Idle

8

8

Varina

3-0

W 48-0 over Hermitage

9

NR

L.C. Bird

4-0

W 40-20 over James River

10

9

Salem-VB

3-1

L 0-9 to Ocean Lakes
Dropped Out: #10 Tuscarora fell to Woodgrove 42-28
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Sherando

4-0

W 56-14 over Loudoun Valley

2

2

Lake Taylor

3-0

W 49-35 over Maury

3

3

Dinwiddie

3-0

Idle

4

5

Lafayette

2-0

Idle

5

6

Eastern View

4-0

W 45-0 over Brentsville District

6

7

King's Fork

3-0

W 30-0 over Hickory

7

8

E.C. Glass

3-0

Idle

8

9

Blacksburg

4-0

W 49-17 over Richlands

9

10

Jefferson Forest

3-0

Idle

10

4

Salem

2-2

L 27-35 to Northside
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Hopewell

2-0

Idle

2

2

Phoebus

1-0

Idle

3

3

Brookville

3-0

W 35-7 over Harrisonburg

4

4

Lord Botetourt

3-1

W 66-6 over Rockbridge

5

6

Northside

4-0

W 35-27 over Salem

6

5

York

3-0

W 21-14 over Tabb in OT

7

7

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

Idle

8

9

Petersburg

3-0

W 50-21 over James Monroe

9

NR

Liberty-Bedford

3-0

W 46-7 over Staunton River

10

NR

Booker T.

3-1

W 23-13 over Wilson
Dropped Out: #8 Rockbridge County fell to #4 Lord Botetourt 66-6; #10 Magna Vista fell to Reidsville (NC) 34-12
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Central-Woodstock

2-0

Idle

2

2

East Rockingham

4-0

W 28-0 over Riverheads

3

3

Poquoson

2-0

Idle

4

4

Appomattox

2-1

Idle

5

5

Graham

2-1

Idle

6

6

Glenvar

4-0

W 36-12 over Grayson County

7

7

Goochland

4-0

W 30-13 over Nottoway

8

8

Ridgeview

4-0

W 27-14 over Union

9

NR

King William

3-0

Idle

10

9

Union

3-1

L 14-27 to Ridgeview
Dropped Out: #10 Gretna fell to Radford 7-6
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Chilhowie

4-0

W 39-0 over George Wythe

2

3

Galax

3-1

W 42-0 over Rural Retreat

3

1

Riverheads

2-1

L 0-28 to East Rockingham

4

5

William Campbell

3-0

Idle

5

6

Franklin

3-0

Idle

6

4

Narrows

3-1

L 7-12 to Giles

7

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

4-0

W 52-24 over Twin Springs

8

9

Northumberland

1-0

Idle

9

NR

Rappahannock

3-0

W 16-0 over Washington & Lee

10

10

Honaker

3-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #8 Washington & Lee fell to Rappahannock 16-0


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

