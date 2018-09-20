We're almost at a return to normalcy with the High School Football schedule in Virginia following Hurricane Florence. With a chunk of games being played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week that were rescheduled due to the weather, we decided to push our usual Top Ten Rankings back a bit to include those games before unveiling them as teams get set to take the field on the third Friday of September.

Several teams are still in the process of making up games come this Saturday, next Monday and on other dates in the near future. There are also schools that have the very realistic scenario of only playing nine games this year.

Only one team ranked No. 1 in its division - Riverheads - fell from their perch. Most of the Top Tens retain the same group of schools, though Class 3 sees two teams drop out and two new ones enter the fray.



