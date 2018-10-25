Mother Nature is rearing her ugly head again, playing havoc once more with the High School Football schedule for 2018. Several games are being moved up, and the ones that aren't could be in jeopardy for postponement to Saturday or early next week. I have the bad feeling (boy, I sure hope I'm wrong) this isn't the last time and there could be some powdery stuff come December too when the State Playoffs roll around.

Anyways, six unbeaten teams were knocked in the past week, leaving us with 19 undefeated squads left in the entire state. Of those 19, there are five each in Class 4 and Class 2. No undefeated teams remain in Class 3, where both Hopewell and Northside got picked off a week ago.

With Indian River beating Oscar Smith for the first time in 20 years, the Braves make a move up in Class 5 and the Tigers slide down a few slots in Class 6. Tuscaora, which eliminated Stone Bridge in the Region 5C Championship the day after Thanksgiving last year, pulled a mild surprise by beating the Bulldogs again.

For maybe the first time all season, there were on changes at all to the Class 1 Top Ten, while Class 2 only saw a subtle switch in the 7-8 slots by virtue of Ridgeview's overtime loss to Abingdon.

