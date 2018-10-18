The number of undefeated teams around the state of Virginia in High School Football is dwindling. There are 25 unblemished squads left and a pair of huge battles await us this weekend, featuring rivalrly matchups with Westfield hosting Centreville in the Concorde District, while Indian River visits Oscar Smith in a Southeastern District showdown.

Of those 25 undefeated squads, Class 6 and Class 2 are best represented with six teams that have a goose-egg in the loss column each. Left with just two undefeated teams is Class 3, led by reigning State Champ Hopewell and Northside, which will take on Preseason No. 1 ranked Lord Botetourt for a second time this season after a late escape and comeback earlier this season against the Cavaliers.

Speaking of Class 3, that division has the most teams in our Top Ten Rankings with multiple loss, four of them to be exact. Three-loss Norcom last weekend took down previously unbeaten Lake Taylor, which was the top-ranked team in Class 4 for a week.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...



