Top Ten Rankings - Entering 10-19-18 Weekend Games

Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The number of undefeated teams around the state of Virginia in High School Football is dwindling. There are 25 unblemished squads left and a pair of huge battles await us this weekend, featuring rivalrly matchups with Westfield hosting Centreville in the Concorde District, while Indian River visits Oscar Smith in a Southeastern District showdown.

Of those 25 undefeated squads, Class 6 and Class 2 are best represented with six teams that have a goose-egg in the loss column each. Left with just two undefeated teams is Class 3, led by reigning State Champ Hopewell and Northside, which will take on Preseason No. 1 ranked Lord Botetourt for a second time this season after a late escape and comeback earlier this season against the Cavaliers.

Speaking of Class 3, that division has the most teams in our Top Ten Rankings with multiple loss, four of them to be exact. Three-loss Norcom last weekend took down previously unbeaten Lake Taylor, which was the top-ranked team in Class 4 for a week.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...


Class 6 Top Ten:
1

1

Westfield

7-0

W 56-0 over Oakton

2

2

Oscar Smith

7-0

W 28-7 over Deep Creek

3

3

Manchester

7-0

W 55-7 over L.C. Bird

4

5

Ocean Lakes

8-0

W 63-16 over Bayside

5

6

Colonial Forge

8-0

W 49-14 over Stafford

6

7

Centreville

7-0

Idle

7

9

Freedom-PW

6-1

W 30-7 over Woodbridge

8

10

Cox

6-1

W 21-14 over First Colonial

9

4

Woodbridge

6-1

L 7-30 to Freedom-PW

10

NR

Hayfield

6-1

W 59-37 over T.C. Williams
Dropped Out: #8 W.T. Woodson fell to Lake Braddock 18-12
Class 5 Top Ten:
1

1

Highland Springs

7-0

Idle

2

2

Stone Bridge

7-0

W 50-22 over Rock Ridge

3

3

Broad Run

6-1

W 54-0 over Parkdale MD

4

4

Indian River

7-0

W 41-13 over King's Fork

5

7

Henrico

5-1

W 28-27 over Varina

6

5

Varina

7-1

L 27-28 to Henrico

7

8

Salem-VB

6-1

W 14-7 over Tallwood in OT

8

9

Massaponax

7-1

W 42-7 over Brooke Point

9

10

Maury

7-1

W 41-0 over Norview

10

NR

North Stafford

5-1

W 49-14 over Mountain View
Dropped Out: #6 L.C. Bird fell to Manchester 55-7
Class 4 Top Ten:
1

2

Sherando

6-1

W 27-14 over Kettle Run

2

3

Dinwiddie

7-0

W 56-6 over Meadowbrook

3

4

Lafayette

5-0

W 44-7 over New Kent

4

5

Eastern View

8-0

W 77-6 over Caroline

5

6

Blacksburg

8-0

W 21-14 over Pulaski

6

1

Lake Taylor

6-1

L 13-33 to Norcom

7

8

Louisa

7-0

W 42-28 over Monticello

8

9

Loudoun County

6-0

Idle

9

10

GW-Danville

6-1

W 33-13 over Magna Vista

10

NR

E.C. Glass

6-1

W 63-34 over Jefferson Forest
Dropped Out: #7 Jefferson Forest fell to E.C. Glass 63-34
Class 3 Top Ten:
1

1

Hopewell

6-0

W 42-0 over Prince George

2

2

Northside

8-0

W 48-7 over Staunton River

3

3

Phoebus

5-1

W 35-0 over Hampton

4

4

Lord Botetourt

5-2

W 17-3 over Bluefield (WV)

5

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-1

W 47-3 over Liberty Christian

6

7

Spotswood

6-1

W 52-13 over Turner Ashby

7

9

Norcom

5-3

W 33-13 over Lake Taylor

8

8

York

6-1

W 40-0 over Jamestown

9

6

Petersburg

5-2

L 24-28 to Thomas Dale

10

10

Brookville

5-2

W 28-7 over Rustburg
Class 2 Top Ten:
1

1

Central-Woodstock

7-0

W 47-23 over Madison County

2

2

East Rockingham

7-0

W 35-28 over Buffalo Gap

3

3

Appomattox

6-1

W 41-13 over William Campbell

4

4

Graham

6-1

W 44-7 over Virginia High

5

5

Glenvar

8-0

W 42-0 over Floyd County

6

6

Goochland

6-0

Idle

7

7

Ridgeview

7-0

W 24-7 over John Battle

8

8

Poquoson

5-1

W 58-6 over Grafton

9

9

Union

7-1

W 38-13 over Central-Wise

10

10

Amelia

6-0

Idle
Class 1 Top Ten:
1

1

Chilhowie

7-0

W 50-0 over Rural Retreat

2

2

Riverheads

6-1

W 56-13 over Luray

3

3

Galax

5-2

W 21-14 over George Wythe

4

4

Narrows

6-1

W 20-0 over Eastern Montgomery

5

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

7-0

Idle

6

6

Franklin

6-1

W 18-14 over Sussex Central

7

7

Northumberland

5-0

W 18-13 over Washington & Lee

8

9

Rappahannock

6-1

W 62-28 over Lancaster

9

10

West Point

5-1

W 60-0 over King & Queen

10

NR

J.I. Burton

5-2

W 44-31 over Grundy
Dropped Out: #8 Grundy fell to J.I. Burton 44-31


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

