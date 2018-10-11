Another storm is approaching the state of Virginia with Tropical Storm / Hurricane Michael as it could play havoc with the upcoming weekend schedule. Let's hope there aren't too many postponements or cancellations because the season has already seen plenty.

As for the new rankings, we have a NEW No. 1 team in Class 4 with Lake Taylor, which is scheduled to next face a Norcom team that returned to the rankings in Class 3 after a dominant performance to notch their fourth straight victory following a 0-3 start. Previously ranked No. 1 Sherando fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 50-45, in a shoot-out as the Warriors get set to take on a 7-0 Kettle Run - the only unbeaten outside of our Top Ten rankings.

Top-ranked Westfield survived a scare from Madison over in Class 6, while six others unbeatens behind them cruised. Among them to get tests soon will be Woodbridge taking on Freedom this week as well as Manchester facing an undefeated L.C. Bird team ranked in the Class 5 Top Ten.

The number of unblemished teams in Class 3 and Class 1 are dwindling - Hopewell, Phoebus, Northumberland, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and Chilhowie the lone ones in those divisions. Class 2 has six undefeated teams, two of which were idle last week in East Rockingham and Ridgeview.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...



