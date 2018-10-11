Top Ten Rankings - Entering 10-12-18 Weekend Games
Another storm is approaching the state of Virginia with Tropical Storm / Hurricane Michael as it could play havoc with the upcoming weekend schedule. Let's hope there aren't too many postponements or cancellations because the season has already seen plenty.
As for the new rankings, we have a NEW No. 1 team in Class 4 with Lake Taylor, which is scheduled to next face a Norcom team that returned to the rankings in Class 3 after a dominant performance to notch their fourth straight victory following a 0-3 start. Previously ranked No. 1 Sherando fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 50-45, in a shoot-out as the Warriors get set to take on a 7-0 Kettle Run - the only unbeaten outside of our Top Ten rankings.
Top-ranked Westfield survived a scare from Madison over in Class 6, while six others unbeatens behind them cruised. Among them to get tests soon will be Woodbridge taking on Freedom this week as well as Manchester facing an undefeated L.C. Bird team ranked in the Class 5 Top Ten.
The number of unblemished teams in Class 3 and Class 1 are dwindling - Hopewell, Phoebus, Northumberland, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and Chilhowie the lone ones in those divisions. Class 2 has six undefeated teams, two of which were idle last week in East Rockingham and Ridgeview.
Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 17-15 over Madison
|
2
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 35-8 over Nansemond River
|
3
|
3
|
6-0
|
W 51-0 over Huguenot
|
4
|
4
|
6-0
|
W 55-25 over Potomac
|
5
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Green Run
|
6
|
6
|
7-0
|
W 35-0 over Massaponax
|
7
|
7
|
7-0
|
W 56-0 over Oakton
|
8
|
8
|
W.T. Woodson
|
6-0
|
W 18-7 over South County
|
9
|
NR
|
5-1
|
W 58-19 over Forest Park
|
10
|
NR
|
5-1
|
W 34-14 over Kellam
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 48-7 over Hanover
|
2
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 49-6 over Briar Woods
|
3
|
3
|
5-1
|
W 40-3 over Booker T. Washington
|
4
|
4
|
6-0
|
W 70-3 over Hickory
|
5
|
6
|
Varina
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over PH-Ashland
|
6
|
8
|
L.C. Bird
|
6-0
|
W 14-7 over Clover Hill
|
7
|
9
|
4-1
|
W 45-10 over Atlee
|
8
|
10
|
5-1
|
W 13-7 over Landstown
|
9
|
5
|
6-1
|
L 0-35 to Colonial Forge
|
10
|
NR
|
Maury
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over Churchland
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 47-7 over Granby
|
2
|
1
|
5-1
|
L 45-50 to Martinsburg (WV)
|
3
|
3
|
6-0
|
W 42-13 over Matoaca
|
4
|
4
|
4-0
|
W 59-14 over York
|
5
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 42-7 over Chancellor
|
6
|
6
|
Blacksburg
|
7-0
|
W 29-0 over Cave Spring
|
7
|
7
|
Jefferson Forest
|
6-0
|
W 66-43 over Amherst
|
8
|
8
|
Louisa
|
6-0
|
W 24-14 over Powhatan
|
9
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
6-0
|
W 28-0 over Loudoun Valley
|
10
|
10
|
5-1
|
W 37-7 over Tunstall
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
5-0
|
W 49-0 over Colonial Heights
|
2
|
2
|
Northside
|
7-0
|
W 33-7 over William Fleming
|
3
|
3
|
4-1
|
W 19-13 over Woodside; W 42-6 over Bethel
|
4
|
4
|
4-2
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
5-1
|
W 28-7 over Brookville
|
6
|
7
|
Petersburg
|
5-1
|
W 36-33 over Prince George
|
7
|
10
|
Spotswood
|
5-1
|
W 47-7 over Waynesboro
|
8
|
5
|
5-1
|
L 14-59 to Lafayette
|
9
|
NR
|
4-3
|
W 46-7 over Norview
|
10
|
8
|
4-2
|
L 7-28 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 35-20 over Clarke County
|
2
|
2
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
4
|
5-1
|
W 63-14 over Chatham
|
4
|
5
|
5-1
|
W 50-13 over Lebanon
|
5
|
6
|
7-0
|
W 49-7 over Alleghany
|
6
|
7
|
6-0
|
W 49-7 over Alleghany
|
7
|
8
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
3
|
4-1
|
L 14-16 to Tabb
|
9
|
9
|
Union
|
6-1
|
W 42-7 over Lee High
|
10
|
10
|
Amelia
|
6-0
|
W 62-29 over Prince Edward
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
5-1
|
W 56-17 over Wilson Memorial
|
3
|
3
|
4-2
|
W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell
|
4
|
4
|
5-1
|
W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 22-8 over Holston
|
6
|
6
|
Franklin
|
5-1
|
W 27-18 over Brunswick
|
7
|
7
|
Northumberland
|
4-0
|
W 27-16 over Essex
|
8
|
8
|
Grundy
|
5-1
|
W 14-6 over Hurley
|
9
|
NR
|
Rappahannock
|
5-1
|
W 27-21 over Colonial Beach
|
10
|
NR
|
West Point
|
4-1
|
W 67-7 over Middlesex
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.