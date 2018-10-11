Ticker
Top Ten Rankings - Entering 10-12-18 Weekend Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Another storm is approaching the state of Virginia with Tropical Storm / Hurricane Michael as it could play havoc with the upcoming weekend schedule. Let's hope there aren't too many postponements or cancellations because the season has already seen plenty.

As for the new rankings, we have a NEW No. 1 team in Class 4 with Lake Taylor, which is scheduled to next face a Norcom team that returned to the rankings in Class 3 after a dominant performance to notch their fourth straight victory following a 0-3 start. Previously ranked No. 1 Sherando fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 50-45, in a shoot-out as the Warriors get set to take on a 7-0 Kettle Run - the only unbeaten outside of our Top Ten rankings.

Top-ranked Westfield survived a scare from Madison over in Class 6, while six others unbeatens behind them cruised. Among them to get tests soon will be Woodbridge taking on Freedom this week as well as Manchester facing an undefeated L.C. Bird team ranked in the Class 5 Top Ten.

The number of unblemished teams in Class 3 and Class 1 are dwindling - Hopewell, Phoebus, Northumberland, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and Chilhowie the lone ones in those divisions. Class 2 has six undefeated teams, two of which were idle last week in East Rockingham and Ridgeview.

Check out the latest Top Ten below and by clicking the hyperlinks, you can view Preseason Team Previews...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

6-0

W 17-15 over Madison

2

2

Oscar Smith

6-0

W 35-8 over Nansemond River

3

3

Manchester

6-0

W 51-0 over Huguenot

4

4

Woodbridge

6-0

W 55-25 over Potomac

5

5

Ocean Lakes

7-0

W 42-0 over Green Run

6

6

Colonial Forge

7-0

W 35-0 over Massaponax

7

7

Centreville

7-0

W 56-0 over Oakton

8

8

W.T. Woodson

6-0

W 18-7 over South County

9

NR

Freedom-PW

5-1

W 58-19 over Forest Park

10

NR

Cox

5-1

W 34-14 over Kellam
Dropped Out: #9 Mount Vernon fell to Hayfield 34-18; #10 Landstown fell to Salem-VB 13-7
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

7-0

W 48-7 over Hanover

2

2

Stone Bridge

6-0

W 49-6 over Briar Woods

3

3

Broad Run

5-1

W 40-3 over Booker T. Washington

4

4

Indian River

6-0

W 70-3 over Hickory

5

6

Varina

7-0

W 42-0 over PH-Ashland

6

8

L.C. Bird

6-0

W 14-7 over Clover Hill

7

9

Henrico

4-1

W 45-10 over Atlee

8

10

Salem-VB

5-1

W 13-7 over Landstown

9

5

Massaponax

6-1

L 0-35 to Colonial Forge

10

NR

Maury

6-1

W 35-0 over Churchland
Dropped Out: #7 Mountain View fell to Brooke Point 17-16
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Lake Taylor

6-0

W 47-7 over Granby

2

1

Sherando

5-1

L 45-50 to Martinsburg (WV)

3

3

Dinwiddie

6-0

W 42-13 over Matoaca

4

4

Lafayette

4-0

W 59-14 over York

5

5

Eastern View

7-0

W 42-7 over Chancellor

6

6

Blacksburg

7-0

W 29-0 over Cave Spring

7

7

Jefferson Forest

6-0

W 66-43 over Amherst

8

8

Louisa

6-0

W 24-14 over Powhatan

9

9

Loudoun County

6-0

W 28-0 over Loudoun Valley

10

10

GW-Danville

5-1

W 37-7 over Tunstall
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Hopewell

5-0

W 49-0 over Colonial Heights

2

2

Northside

7-0

W 33-7 over William Fleming

3

3

Phoebus

4-1

W 19-13 over Woodside; W 42-6 over Bethel

4

4

Lord Botetourt

4-2

Idle

5

6

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 28-7 over Brookville

6

7

Petersburg

5-1

W 36-33 over Prince George

7

10

Spotswood

5-1

W 47-7 over Waynesboro

8

5

York

5-1

L 14-59 to Lafayette

9

NR

Norcom

4-3

W 46-7 over Norview

10

8

Brookville

4-2

L 7-28 to Heritage-Lynchburg
Dropped Out: #9 Magna Vista fell to Bassett 13-7
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Central-Woodstock

6-0

W 35-20 over Clarke County

2

2

East Rockingham

6-0

Idle

3

4

Appomattox

5-1

W 63-14 over Chatham

4

5

Graham

5-1

W 50-13 over Lebanon

5

6

Glenvar

7-0

W 49-7 over Alleghany

6

7

Goochland

6-0

W 49-7 over Alleghany

7

8

Ridgeview

6-0

Idle

8

3

Poquoson

4-1

L 14-16 to Tabb

9

9

Union

6-1

W 42-7 over Lee High

10

10

Amelia

6-0

W 62-29 over Prince Edward
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Chilhowie

6-0

Idle

2

2

Riverheads

5-1

W 56-17 over Wilson Memorial

3

3

Galax

4-2

W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell

4

4

Narrows

5-1

W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell

5

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

7-0

W 22-8 over Holston

6

6

Franklin

5-1

W 27-18 over Brunswick

7

7

Northumberland

4-0

W 27-16 over Essex

8

8

Grundy

5-1

W 14-6 over Hurley

9

NR

Rappahannock

5-1

W 27-21 over Colonial Beach

10

NR

West Point

4-1

W 67-7 over Middlesex
Dropped Out: #9 William Campbell fell to Gretna 48-6; #10 Colonial Beach fell to Rappahannock 27-21


